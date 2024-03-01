Eunice C. Wong

Selected Publications
Wong, E.C., Torres, V.N., Martinez, M.O, Han, B., Vue, M., Derose, K.P., "A parish-based multilevel cluster randomized controlled trial to reduce stigma and mental health treatment disparities among Latino communities," Contemporary Clinical Trials, 125, 2023
Wong, E.C., Dunbar, M.S., Siconolfi, D., Rodriguez, A., Jean, C., Torres, V.N., Li, R., Abbott, M., Estrada-Darley, I., Dong, L., Weir, R. Wong, Eunice C., Michael Stephen Dunbar, Daniel Siconolfi, Anthony Rodriguez, Chester Jean, Vanessa N. Torres, Rosemary Li, Michele Abbott, Ingrid Estrada-Darley, Lu Dong, and Rebecca Weir, Evaluation of Mental Health First Aid in New York City, RAND Corporation (RR-A1818-1), 2023
Wong EC, Maher AR, Motala A, Ross R, Akinniranye O, Larkin J, Hempel S., "Methods for Identifying Health Research Gaps, Needs, and Priorities: a Scoping Review," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 37(1), 2022
Wong EC, Collins RL, McBain RK, Breslau J, Burnam MA, Cefalu MS, Roth E., "Racial-Ethnic Differences in Mental Health Stigma and Changes Over the Course of a Statewide Campaign," Psychiatric Services, 72(5), 2021
Wong E.C., Collins R.L., Breslau, J., Burnam, M.A., Cefalu, M., & Roth, E.A., "Differential association of stigma with perceived need and mental health service use," J Nerv Ment Dis, 206(6), 2018
Wong, Eunice C., Rebecca L. Collins, Jennifer L. Cerully, Elizabeth Roth, and Joyce S. Marks, Stigma, Discrimination, and Well-Being Among California Adults Experiencing Mental Health Challenges, RAND Corporation (RR-1074-CMHSA), 2015
Wong, E.C., Derose, K.P., Litt, P., Miles, J.N.V., "Sources of Care for Alcohol and Other Drug Problems: The Role of the African American Church," J Relig Health, 57(4), 2018
Wong EC, Fulton BR, Derose KP., "Prevalence and Predictors of Mental Health Programming Among U.S. Religious Congregations," Psychiatric Services, (69), 2017