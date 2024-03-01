Eunice C. Wong

Eunice C. Wong
Senior Behavioral Scientist

Education

Ph.D. in clinical psychology, University of California, Santa Barbara; B.A. in psychology, Barnard College, Columbia University

Media Resources

This researcher is available for interviews.

To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations at (310) 451-6913, or email media@rand.org.

More Experts

Overview

Eunice C. Wong is a senior behavioral scientist at the RAND Corporation. Her research broadly focuses on mental health disparities and mental health services in community and military settings. Much of her research has involved trauma-exposed populations and underserved communities. Wong earned her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Delivering Church-based Interventions to Reduce Stigma and Mental Health Treatment Disparities among Latinos
  • Psychological Health Treatment Needs and Outcomes of Minority Service Groups in the Department of Defense
  • Confidentiality of Military Mental Health Services
  • Prospective Study of Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Chronic Pain and Pain Burden
  • Influence of a Landmark Stigma Reduction Initiative on Mental Illness Treatment-Seeking

Selected Publications

Wong, E.C., Torres, V.N., Martinez, M.O, Han, B., Vue, M., Derose, K.P., "A parish-based multilevel cluster randomized controlled trial to reduce stigma and mental health treatment disparities among Latino communities," Contemporary Clinical Trials, 125, 2023

Wong, E.C., Dunbar, M.S., Siconolfi, D., Rodriguez, A., Jean, C., Torres, V.N., Li, R., Abbott, M., Estrada-Darley, I., Dong, L., Weir, R. Wong, Eunice C., Michael Stephen Dunbar, Daniel Siconolfi, Anthony Rodriguez, Chester Jean, Vanessa N. Torres, Rosemary Li, Michele Abbott, Ingrid Estrada-Darley, Lu Dong, and Rebecca Weir, Evaluation of Mental Health First Aid in New York City, RAND Corporation (RR-A1818-1), 2023

Wong EC, Maher AR, Motala A, Ross R, Akinniranye O, Larkin J, Hempel S., "Methods for Identifying Health Research Gaps, Needs, and Priorities: a Scoping Review," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 37(1), 2022

Wong EC, Collins RL, McBain RK, Breslau J, Burnam MA, Cefalu MS, Roth E., "Racial-Ethnic Differences in Mental Health Stigma and Changes Over the Course of a Statewide Campaign," Psychiatric Services, 72(5), 2021

Wong E.C., Collins R.L., Breslau, J., Burnam, M.A., Cefalu, M., & Roth, E.A., "Differential association of stigma with perceived need and mental health service use," J Nerv Ment Dis, 206(6), 2018

Wong, Eunice C., Rebecca L. Collins, Jennifer L. Cerully, Elizabeth Roth, and Joyce S. Marks, Stigma, Discrimination, and Well-Being Among California Adults Experiencing Mental Health Challenges, RAND Corporation (RR-1074-CMHSA), 2015

Wong, E.C., Derose, K.P., Litt, P., Miles, J.N.V., "Sources of Care for Alcohol and Other Drug Problems: The Role of the African American Church," J Relig Health, 57(4), 2018

Wong EC, Fulton BR, Derose KP., "Prevalence and Predictors of Mental Health Programming Among U.S. Religious Congregations," Psychiatric Services, (69), 2017

Publications