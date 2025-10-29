Translating Military Skills into Energy and Infrastructure Careers

In this report, the authors examine how service members leaving the military can smoothly transition into jobs in sustainable energy and infrastructure sectors, meeting the labor needs of these growing industries and supporting those who have served. Job duties and required skills across the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force are analyzed and compared with the needs of high-demand jobs in sustainable energy and infrastructure sectors. A total of 255 matches between military and civilian occupations are identified, with 55 different military roles aligning closely with 57 civilian jobs in these sectors, many of which are expected to grow rapidly and offer above-average pay.

Key findings reveal the technical, mechanical, construction, and logistics skills taught in military jobs are highly valued in renewable energy, grid modernization, building retrofits, transportation, and other sustainable energy and infrastructure roles. In addition to technical skills, the leadership, problem-solving, and adaptability instilled in military training are prized by employers in these fast-changing fields.

The report emphasizes the importance of targeted support for service members leaving the military and seeking civilian work. Many of the best-matched roles require only modest additional training or civilian certifications, making the transition straightforward. However, success is more likely when transition programs include guidance on obtaining credentials, partnerships with schools and employers, and information about regional job trends.

The intended audience includes nongovernmental organizations, veteran service organizations, workforce development practitioners, and veterans themselves who are seeking information on how military-acquired skills can translate to sustainable energy and infrastructure jobs.