Expert Insights
Supporting Veterans Exposed to Military Environmental Hazards
Apr 23, 2024
RAND's research on Gulf War illness, also known as Gulf War syndrome, investigates the causes, prevalence, and health consequences of the chronic multisymptom condition affecting veterans of the 1990–1991 Persian Gulf War. By synthesizing medical evidence and evaluating treatment approaches, RAND supports the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and policymakers in improving care and outcomes for affected veterans.