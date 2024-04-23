This report summarizes the scientific literature on 12 of the 35 pesticides that are likely to have been used during the Persian Gulf War.

That Iraq had already used chemical warfare agents led coalition forces to take protective action. Yet many Gulf War veterans have reported a host of symptoms that could be construed as coming from exposure to chemical or biological weapons.

Argues that developing and industrialized countries can avoid both environmental and economic disaster resulting from global warming by harnessing alternative fuel technologies; also covers relations with China and U.S. military personnel issues.

This book argues that, to be most helpful to veterans, we must deal with the issue of complexity and not simply focus on a hypothecated or hoped for singular cause of Gulf War illness.

This research brief outlines assistance that RAND provided to the OSAGWI in investigating the health effects of eight areas of possible causes of illness: infectious diseases, pyridostigmine bromide, immunizations, wartime stress, chemical and biological warfare agents, oil well fires, depleted uranium, and pesticides.

The combined lessons of the attack and disarmament of Iraq's chemical weapons in the First Gulf War suggest that chemical weapons are hard to find and destroy, writes James Quinlivan. Lots can survive even a sustained attack.

Bernard Rostker and Ross Anthony, RAND senior economists with expertise on Gulf War Illness (GWI), discuss a study by scientists at Georgetown University Medical Center that suggests the symptoms of GWI are biological in nature, and a GWI study RAND conducted more than a decade ago.

Service members deployed to a combat zone, especially if they have direct combat experience, are more likely to report multiple physical symptoms (MPS), poorly defined health complaints associated with more health care needs and disability.

The 2022 PACT Act streamlined benefits and health care eligibility for veterans exposed to military hazards. The World Trade Center Health Program could serve as a template to improve PACT Act implementation and decisionmaking.

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