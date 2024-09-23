Assessing Coverage and Costs Associated with State-Funded Health Insurance (ACCESS) for Immigrants Estimator

News Release
Online Tool Estimates Cost of State-Funded Health Insurance for Immigrants; Can Aid Discussions About Whether to Extend Coverage
Health insurance options for undocumented immigrants or recent legally present immigrants (i.e., immigrants who have held qualified immigrant status for fewer than five years) are very limited. Several states have already implemented some form of coverage for immigrants, which typically resembles Medicaid coverage or subsidizes Marketplace or Marketplace-like coverage.
In the tool below, you can view coverage by state as of September 2024 and calculate estimated enrollment and costs for covering immigrant populations. RAND developed this tool to provide information to state-level policymakers or other stakeholders who may be interested in exploring options within their state for expanding coverage for noncitizens with the use of nonfederal funds. This tool does not consider any changes to federal policy (which prohibits federal funds from being used for undocumented immigrants) in its output. This work was funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. For more information, see the detailed methods report.
Please note that the cost and enrollment estimates provided by this tool are subject to uncertainty given the nature of the underlying data (see detailed methods report); results should be interpreted as approximations rather than precise estimates.
