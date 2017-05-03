The Medicare Access and Chip Reauthorization Act (MACRA) will decrease Medicare spending on physician services by an estimated -$35 to -$106 billion and change spending on hospital services by +$32 to -$250 billion between 2015 and 2030.
Starting in 2019, the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act will integrate and potentially simplify performance measurement by combining many measures and programs. Research provides insight into how to avoid pitfalls in MACRA's rollout.
Health care experiences of Latino children living in areas of the United States with newly expanding Latino populations do not differ significantly from their peers in more established Latino communities.
Discusses two critical policy options related to child health insurance: reauthorization and potential expansion of the State Children's Health Insurance Program (SCHIP), and expansion of health insurance to all children.
Finds a negative association between nonprice competition and quality of care in managed care plans in the New York SCHIP market. Pricing policy is likely a constraint on quality production, though it may not be interpreted as a causal relationship.
Most movement from private to public insurance in New York was not crowd-out from the State Children's Health Insurance Program (SCHIP). Under current program structure in New York, crowd-out concerns should not dampen enthusiasm for SCHIP.
In a policy forum hosted by the Promising Practices Network and Kansas Action for Children, top experts from around the country shared research and practice knowledge related to federal and state SCHIP policy. Video of the event is available online.