U.S.-Japan Alliance Conference
The U.S.-Japan Alliance Today and Beyond
Expert InsightsPublished Oct 26, 2026
This work was sponsored by the Government of Japan.
The U.S.-Japan Alliance Today and Beyond
Expert InsightsPublished Oct 26, 2026
This work was sponsored by the Government of Japan.
The international system is being tested by rapid technological transformation, shifting economic patterns, and complex security challenges. In this context, the U.S.-Japan partnership is not simply relevant—it is indispensable. To better understand the state of the alliance in light of these trends, RAND convened a conference at the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles on February 17, 2026, that brought together experts to explore issues of relevance to the U.S.-Japan alliance with respect to current and future challenges that it faces in the Indo-Pacific region.
These proceedings contain a summary of the conference and a short analytical assessment of its three main themes: (1) The Indo-Pacific region is in a period of strategic transition, anchored by the long-term challenge posed by China’s rise; (2) economic security is becoming inseparable from national security; and (3) the U.S.-Japan alliance remains the core of regional stability. After this thematic discussion, the authors identify some of the prominent strengths of the alliance and suggest three areas—economic security, innovation dominance, and regional security architecture—that offer opportunities to leverage the alliance to mitigate the long-term challenges that China poses in the region.
This publication is part of the RAND conference proceeding series. Conference proceedings present a collection of papers delivered at a conference or a summary of the conference.
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