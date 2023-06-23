Jeffrey W. Hornung

Jeffrey Hornung is a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation. He specializes in Japanese security and foreign policies, East Asian security issues, and U.S. foreign and defense policies in the Indo-Pacific region, including its alliances.
Prior to joining RAND in April 2017, Hornung was the fellow for the Security and Foreign Affairs Program at Sasakawa USA from 2015 until 2017. From 2010 until 2015, Hornung worked as an associate professor for the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, a Department of Defense education facility in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Hornung has written extensively about Japanese security and foreign policy issues and broader Northeast Asia security issues for numerous media, policy, and academic outlets. This includes Washington Quarterly, Asian Survey, Foreign Policy, New York Times, Washington Post, War on the Rocks and many others, including the two major Japanese dailies Yomiuri Shimbun and Asahi Shimbun.
Hornung received his Ph.D. in political science from The George Washington University, where he wrote his thesis on Japanese decisionmaking to send the Self-Defense Forces to Iraq in the 1991 Gulf War and 2003 Iraq War. During 2005–2006, Hornung was also a visiting scholar at the University of Tokyo where he conducted his doctoral research as a Fulbright Fellow. He also holds an M.A. in international relations with a concentration in Japan Studies from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).
Previous Positions
Fellow, Sasakawa USA; Associate Professor, Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
Recent Projects
- Ground-Based Intermediate-Range Missiles in the Indo-Pacific
- Japan's Possible Acquisition of Long-Range Land-Attack Missiles and the Implications for the U.S.-Japan Alliance
- Japan's Potential Contributions in an East China Sea Contingency
- Allies Growing Closer: Japan-Europe Security Ties in the Age of Strategic Competition
- The Thickening Web of Asian Security Cooperation: Deepening Defense Ties Among U.S. Allies and Partners in the Indo-Pacific
Selected Publications
Jeffrey Reeves, Jeffrey Hornung, Kerry Lynn Nankivell, Chinese-Japanese Competition and the East Asian Security Complex: Vying for Influence, Routledge, 2017 (forthcoming)
Jeffrey W. Hornung, Managing the U.S.-Japan Alliance: An Examination of Structural Linkages in the Security Relationship, Sasakawa USA, 2017
Jeffrey W. Hornung, The U.S. Military Laydown On Guam: Progress Amid Challenges, Sasakawa USA, 2017
Jeffrey W. Hornung and Mike M. Mochizuki, "Japan: Still An Exceptional U.S. Ally," Washington Quarterly, 39(1), 2016
"Japan's 2015 Security Legislation: Change Rooted Firmly in Continuity," in Mary McCarthy (Ed), Routledge Handbook of Japanese Foreign Policy, Routledge, 2018
Jeffrey Hornung, "Japan's Pushback of China," Washington Quarterly, 38(1), 2015
Jeffrey W. Hornung, "Japan’s Growing Hard Hedge Against China," Asian Security, 10(2), 2014
Jeffrey W. Hornung, Modeling a Stronger U.S.-Japan Alliance: Assessing U.S. Alliance Structures, Center for Strategic and International Studies, 2015
Honors & Awards
- Fulbright Fellowship, The Council for International Exchange of Scholars
Languages
Japanese