The Value of U.S.-Japan-ROK Trilateralism
A View from the Three Capitals
ResearchPosted on rand.org Nov 19, 2026Published in: Asia Policy, Volume 21, No. 4, pages 89-116 (October 2026). DOI: 10.1353/asp.2026.a1007132
A View from the Three Capitals
ResearchPosted on rand.org Nov 19, 2026Published in: Asia Policy, Volume 21, No. 4, pages 89-116 (October 2026). DOI: 10.1353/asp.2026.a1007132
The 2023 Camp David Summit between the U.S., Japan, and the ROK marked a paradigm shift toward institutionalized collaboration on Indo-Pacific security, economic, and technological issues. The durability of this trilateralism now depends on whether their governments can sustain coordination, trust, and preparedness amid the political transitions that have taken place. Based on interviews in all three countries, the study examines how trilateral cooperation might function under two crisis scenarios: a North Korean provocation or conflict on the Korean Peninsula and a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The study also considers how political transitions in Washington, Tokyo, and Seoul have affected the durability of trilateral cooperation. It finds that U.S.-Japan-ROK coordination has matured into a practical but limited framework—effective in peacetime and crisis management (e.g., information sharing, cyberdefense, and logistics) but constrained by political and legal barriers in wartime.
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