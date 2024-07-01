Miyeon Oh is Distinguished Korea Policy Chair and a senior international and defense researcher at RAND. Established in 2018, the Korea Policy Chair focuses on challenges to East Asian security and prosperity that are of interest to the Republic of Korea and the United States. As chair, Oh will seek to expand RAND's Korean research portfolio, build partnerships, raise RAND's profile in the region, and mentor junior researchers.
Most recently, Oh served as the director and senior faculty lead of the Korea Studies program at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies. She also served as the founding director and senior fellow of the Asia Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council.
Oh was a foreign policy predoctoral fellow at the Brookings Institution in 2013–2014 and received a strategy and policy fellowship in 2016–2017 from the Smith Richardson Foundation. Previously, she had public-sector experience with the United Nations and Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs before she joined the Atlantic Council in 2016. Her areas of expertise include global supply chains of emerging and advanced technology that is critical to national security, energy security, infrastructure development, and digital connectivity in the Indo-Pacific, changing political and economic architecture in the Asia-Pacific, Sino-Russian relations, U.S.-Japan-ROK trilateral cooperation, and the U.S.-ROK alliance.
Oh has a doctorate in international relations from Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced and International Studies, a master's in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and both master's and bachelor's degrees from Yonsei University in Seoul, Korea.
Education
Ph.D. in international relations, SAIS Johns Hopkins University