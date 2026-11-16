North Korea’s threat to the United States differs significantly from that faced during the first Trump administration because the security environment in Northeast Asia has changed dramatically. These shifts have also affected the U.S.–Republic of Korea (ROK) alliance, requiring both countries to adapt their roles and responsibilities in response to a more complex regional threat landscape shaped by closer ties among China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran. Although this alignment remains informal rather than a formal alliance, North Korea poses a much greater nuclear threat to U.S. and South Korean interests than it did five years ago. With China increasingly serving as the central player in this emerging authoritarian grouping and North Korea deepening military cooperation with Russia, there is a growing need to reassess the combined U.S.-ROK deterrence strategy and force posture.

Four major developments are intensifying this challenge in the Indo-Pacific: the Russia–North Korea military partnership, North Korea’s advancing nuclear and missile capabilities, China’s increasingly assertive behavior, and the more-permissive relationships among China, Russia, and North Korea. Together, these trends complicate the U.S.-ROK alliance’s efforts to deter aggression in Northeast Asia. From the U.S. perspective, North Korea is no longer the alliance’s sole security concern.

This report presents a new U.S.-Republic of Korea extended deterrence framework that goes beyond a North Korea–centric strategy to address security threats posed by China and Russia.