Mark Cozad

Mark Cozad
Senior International Defense Researcher; Professor, Pardee RAND Graduate School

Education

M.A. in history, George Mason University; M.S. in strategic intelligence, Defense Intelligence College; B.S. in political science, U.S. Air Force Academy

Overview

Mark Cozad is a senior international defense researcher at RAND and professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Cozad's work at RAND focuses primarily on military and security issues in Europe and East Asia, including major power competition, the development of operational concepts among major militaries, and foreign military lessons learned. He also leads long-term research efforts examining Chinese and Russian military strategy and doctrine, operational planning, and concepts of operation.  Cozad's long-term research interests include military capabilities analysis, strategic warning, deterrence, and deception. 

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Cozad, Mark, Jeffrey Engstrom, Scott W. Harold, Timothy R. Heath, Sale Lilly, Edmund J. Burke, Julia Brackup, and Derek Grossman, Gaining Victory in Systems Warfare: China's Perspective on the U.S.-China Military Balance, RAND Corporation (RR-A1535-1), 2023

Cozad, Mark, Keith Gierlack, Cortez A. Cooper III, Susan G. Straus, Sale Lilly, Stephanie Anne Pillion, and Kelly Elizabeth Eusebi, Preparing for Great Power Conflict: How Experience Shapes U.S. and Chinese Military Training, RAND Corporation (RR-A1554-1), 2023

Cozad, Mark, Maria McCollester, Jonathan Welch, and Matthew Fay, Rethinking Jointness? The Strategic Value of Jointness in Major Power Competition and Conflict, RAND Corporation (RR-A1560-1), 2023

Frederick, Bryan, Mark Cozad, and Alexandra Stark, Escalation in the War in Ukraine: Lessons Learned and Risks for the Future, RAND Corporation (RR-A2807-1), 2023

Mark Cozad, Cortez A. Cooper III, Alexis A. Blanc, David Woodworth, Anthony Atler, Kotryna Jukneviciute, Mark Hvizda, Sale Lilly, Future Scenarios for Sino-Russian Military Cooperation: Possibilities, Limitations, and Consequences, RAND (RR-A2061-5), 2024 (forthcoming)

Burke, Edmund J., Kristen Gunness, Cortez A. Cooper III, and Mark Cozad, People's Liberation Army Operational Concepts, RAND Corporation (RR-A394-1), 2020

Reach, Clint, Vikram Kilambi, and Mark Cozad, Russian Assessments and Applications of the Correlation of Forces and Means, RAND Corporation (RR-4235-OSD), 2020

Heginbotham, Eric, Michael S. Chase, Jacob L. Heim, Bonny Lin, Mark Cozad, Lyle J. Morris, Christopher P. Twomey, Forrest E. Morgan, Michael Nixon, Cristina L. Garafola, and Samuel K. Berkowitz, China's Evolving Nuclear Deterrent: Major Drivers and Issues for the United States, RAND Corporation (RR-1628-AF), 2017

Commentary

  • China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) with North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Su Yong (R) in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, August 10, 2014
    China

    China's North Korean Challenge

    China's North Korea policy seems to suffer from inertia and fear of upsetting the fragile status quo. The enduring goal is to defend Beijing's vital interests by all necessary means. These include preventing domestic insecurity and maintaining a stable buffer state at the gateway to China's political and economic heartland.

    Apr 3, 2015

    Lawfare

Publications