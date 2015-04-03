Selected Publications
Cozad, Mark, Jeffrey Engstrom, Scott W. Harold, Timothy R. Heath, Sale Lilly, Edmund J. Burke, Julia Brackup, and Derek Grossman, Gaining Victory in Systems Warfare: China's Perspective on the U.S.-China Military Balance, RAND Corporation (RR-A1535-1), 2023
Cozad, Mark, Keith Gierlack, Cortez A. Cooper III, Susan G. Straus, Sale Lilly, Stephanie Anne Pillion, and Kelly Elizabeth Eusebi, Preparing for Great Power Conflict: How Experience Shapes U.S. and Chinese Military Training, RAND Corporation (RR-A1554-1), 2023
Cozad, Mark, Maria McCollester, Jonathan Welch, and Matthew Fay, Rethinking Jointness? The Strategic Value of Jointness in Major Power Competition and Conflict, RAND Corporation (RR-A1560-1), 2023
Frederick, Bryan, Mark Cozad, and Alexandra Stark, Escalation in the War in Ukraine: Lessons Learned and Risks for the Future, RAND Corporation (RR-A2807-1), 2023
Mark Cozad, Cortez A. Cooper III, Alexis A. Blanc, David Woodworth, Anthony Atler, Kotryna Jukneviciute, Mark Hvizda, Sale Lilly, Future Scenarios for Sino-Russian Military Cooperation: Possibilities, Limitations, and Consequences, RAND (RR-A2061-5), 2024 (forthcoming)
Burke, Edmund J., Kristen Gunness, Cortez A. Cooper III, and Mark Cozad, People's Liberation Army Operational Concepts, RAND Corporation (RR-A394-1), 2020
Reach, Clint, Vikram Kilambi, and Mark Cozad, Russian Assessments and Applications of the Correlation of Forces and Means, RAND Corporation (RR-4235-OSD), 2020
Heginbotham, Eric, Michael S. Chase, Jacob L. Heim, Bonny Lin, Mark Cozad, Lyle J. Morris, Christopher P. Twomey, Forrest E. Morgan, Michael Nixon, Cristina L. Garafola, and Samuel K. Berkowitz, China's Evolving Nuclear Deterrent: Major Drivers and Issues for the United States, RAND Corporation (RR-1628-AF), 2017