Jennifer Buckley is an M.Phil. student at the RAND School of Public Policy and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. Her research centers on emerging technologies, energy policy, and national security.
Prior to joining RAND, Buckley was the primary energy and technology policy research fellow at the Palmetto Promise Institute, a South Carolina–based think tank.
She is proficient in Portuguese, conversational in French, and currently studying Chinese (Mandarin) and German. She holds a B.A. in public affairs from UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs, where she graduated with departmental honors.
Education
B.A. in public affairs, University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA)
Languages
Portuguese (Intermediate); French (Advanced Beginner); Mandarin Chinese (Beginner); German (Beginner)