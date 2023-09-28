Nuclear Energy

Nuclear power as an alternative energy source to fossil fuels has certain advantages—for example, it doesn't produce greenhouse gases or smog emissions. But nuclear power produces significant risks, as exemplified by the disaster at Fukushima and earlier accidents at Three Mile Island and Chernobyl. RAND has evaluated the operations of nuclear power plants in Europe, the former Soviet Union, and the United States to explore the benefits of nuclear energy in relation to the threats posed by nuclear power plants.