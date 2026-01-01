Photo by Pete Primarello/Getty Images

Energy, trade, finance and supply chains can be important sources of global prosperity and cooperation. However, as recent geopolitical tensions have demonstrated, factors that can bind nations in one context can also serve as instruments of political pressure and economic coercion in others.

Although the current headlines may suggest this is a novel situation, it is the norm—rather than the exception—throughout history, and there are important lessons for the present that can be derived from analysis of the past.

Highlighting an important episode from history, this two-hour, closed-door interactive session places participants in the midst of the 1973 Arab oil embargo. Following the Yom Kippur War, OAPEC oil producers imposed an embargo on the United States and the Netherlands, while production cuts hit other allies, including the UK and Japan. As prices soared and governments and businesses faced severe disruption, the crisis revealed how economic interdependence could become a strategic vulnerability.

Participants will work through the decisions facing public and private actors during the embargo: how to manage shortages, protect economic stability, coordinate with allies and respond to coercion without deepening the crisis.

Together, we will explore what this case can teach us about supply shocks and economic pressure today, from transatlantic cooperation and public-private coordination to the resilience required to withstand and deter coercion.

Part of our Resilience and Foresight Forum, the session is collaborative and thought-provoking, drawing as much on the knowledge and experience of those in the room as on the scenario itself. It will be of interest to anyone working on economic security, energy, supply chains, international trade or strategic competition. No specialist knowledge is required.