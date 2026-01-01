Acquisition and Technology Policy Program
The Acquisition and Technology Policy Program (ATP) supports U.S. defense decisionmakers in three primary areas: emerging technologies, joint force development, and acquisition and the industrial base. ATP’s greatest value lies at the intersection of these fields—bringing together warfighters who understand how technologies can help them achieve missions, scientists and engineers who understand the emerging technologies, and acquisition professionals who know what it takes to efficiently and cost-effectively transition technologies into operational capabilities.