Navy and Marine Forces Program

The Navy and Marine Forces Program (NMF) helps the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps (USMC), allied maritime and amphibious forces, and other clients manage acquisition, sustainment, personnel, force development, and strategy issues. Employing a range of analytical approaches— including cost-effectiveness analyses, risk assessments, technology surveys, industrial base reviews, and personnel and operational evaluations—NMF investigates personnel readiness, power projection, and expeditionary operations; platform and system costs; interoperability demands; logistics, technology, and industrial capabilities; and Marine force intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

Please try again. If you see this message repeatedly, there may be a problem with site functionality at this time. Thanks for your patience while we work to resolve the problem.

Oops! An unexpected error has occurred. Please try again. If you see this message repeatedly, there may be a problem with site functionality at this time. Thanks for your patience while we work to resolve the problem.

The author addresses the mismatch between the challenges the U.S. Navy will likely face in the international arena and its force structure and considers potential force structure shortfalls and possible adjustments to force structure development.

The objective of this tool is to improve will to fight (W2F) analysis and assessments. The tool gives analysts (information, intelligence, or otherwise) a structured analytic approach for assessing adversary or partner W2F at the tactical level.

Shipbuilding, Maintenance, Logistics, and Sustainment

NMF evaluates competition, management, and workforce issues facing shipbuilders and ship maintainers. Our research—on cost trends and estimating techniques, production and workforce management, risk controls, contracting, inventory management, facilities planning, process improvements, and related factors—helps U.S. and allied leaders control costs and hedge against risk. NMF guidance also helps improve the readiness, efficiency, and reliability of USMC logistics operations in highly fluid situations.

Force Employment in Naval and Amphibious Expeditionary Operations

NMF analyzes options for future amphibious shipping, for using auxiliary ships in crisis response missions, and for supporting amphibious operations with expeditionary ground reconnaissance teams. Our expertise in information architectures and networks, software services, information assurance, remotely piloted vehicles, and C4ISR modeling helps commanders make better operational and tactical decisions.

Marine Corps Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance

Marine Corps forces need to tailor intelligence efforts to meet evolving demands. NMF supports the USMC's Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Enterprise with wargaming, analysis, and research assistance.

Acquisition

To support system acquisition, NMF researchers conduct analyses of alternatives, evaluate system costs, and explore technical and programmatic risks. Analysts sort through requirement priorities, develop concepts of operation, and model and evaluate system performance across numerous operational settings.

Navy and Marine Corps Personnel Readiness

NMF teams assess the Navy's and USMC's personnel readiness, measurement methods, diversity programs, training infrastructures, and unit and individual training—all through quantitative and qualitative analyses.