How to Work With Us

NSRD delivers rigorous research and analysis to help the Department of War and the broader national security community address the United States’ most critical defense and security challenges.

NSRD operates the National Defense Research Institute (NDRI), a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC) whose sponsors include the Office of the Secretary of War, the Joint Staff, the Unified Combatant Commands, the Navy, the Marine Corps, the defense agencies, and the defense Intelligence Community.

NSRD also supports the U.S. Department of State, the non-DoW U.S. intelligence community, defense organizations of U.S. allies and partners, and philanthropic foundations.

Learn what our team can do for you. Reach out to NSRD@rand.org