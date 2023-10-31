Scott Savitz is a senior engineer at RAND and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Much of his research focuses on how to improve the effectiveness and resilience of operational forces through the use of new technologies and modified tactics. He has developed numerous models and simulations in support of such analyses.
Recently, he led analytical efforts to assess the impact of non-lethal weapons, military capability gaps in the Arctic, and how U.S., Brazilian, Australian, and Japanese services can invest in emerging technologies. Savitz has also led analyses on infrastructure requirements for testing autonomous systems, intelligence on threats to U.S. ports, improving maritime domain awareness, measuring the impact of efforts to counter hostile networks, improving data integration, and how to prepare for future Arctic operations. Earlier studies he led focused on how the Navy can effectively use uncrewed surface vehicles, how to counter naval mine threats, and how the Coast Guard can make more informed asset-allocation decisions. At RAND, he has also analyzed historical insights regarding warship design, reducing airbase vulnerability, trapping fleets in port, tunnel warfare, and many other subjects.
Previously, Savitz provided on-site analytical support for the Navy's mine warfare command and the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. He has led exercise-observation teams around the globe, and supported the Navy in Bahrain from 2001-2003, addressing counter-terrorism, political-military, and chemical/biological/radiological defense issues.
Savitz earned his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Yale University, and master's degree and Ph.D. in the same field from the University of Pennsylvania.
Selected Publications
