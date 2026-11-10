This assessment of the U.S. mobile network industrial base identifies a promising strategy for the U.S. Department of War: Leverage U.S. strengths by establishing a public-private partnership between the U.S. government and leading tech companies, network carriers, and radio access network component providers to build a 6th generation of telecommunications (6G) ecosystem that delivers advanced services to commercial and government customers.

National Defense Research Institute

The U.S. Mobile Network Industrial Base

An Assessment and U.S. Government Action Plan

Timothy M. Bonds, Mary Lee, Tom Lagerman, Nicholas A. O'Donoughue, Grant Ellison

ResearchPublished Nov 10, 2026

This research was sponsored by the U.S. Department of War and conducted within the National Defense Research Institute, a federally funded research and development center.

This assessment of the U.S. mobile network industrial base has identified a promising potential strategy for the U.S. Department of War (DOW): Leverage U.S. strengths by establishing a public-private partnership between the U.S. government and leading tech companies, network carriers, and radio access network component providers to build a 6th generation of telecommunications (6G) ecosystem that delivers advanced services to commercial and government customers.

To achieve an initial capability by 2030, the U.S. government should launch a prototype pilot project to demonstrate the potential uses and profitability of 6G-delivered services. The private sector should be allowed to design and offer services that would be most profitable to commercial firms while providing priority DOW capabilities.

Key Takeaways

The tech industry would play vital roles in this public-private partnership

  • Companies would design and operate 6G networks that provide advanced platforms and services for commercial and government users.
  • The private sector would harness industry innovations, investments, and private capital for scalable deployment.
  • Commercial firms would collaborate with government agencies to ensure network security and interoperability among providers.

The U.S. government would play other, equally vital roles

  • The government would provide spectrum, loans, research and development (R&D) grants, and other incentives to industry teams.
  • It would identify 6G R&D, software, and hardware production activities that might be vulnerable to espionage or exploitation and ensure that these activities are performed by trusted U.S. companies or onshore subsidiaries or affiliates of foreign companies.
  • The government would have the responsibility to launch a prototype pilot project to demonstrate key 6G-delivered capabilities by 2030.

Recommendations

  • The U.S. government should prioritize an integrated sensing and communications (ISAC) capability to detect and track drones and other air vehicles because of the primacy of counter-drone and air and missile defense capabilities in the National Defense Strategy.
  • The tech industry should be encouraged to design 6G networks that meet their own commercial priorities while providing ISAC for the U.S. government.

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Bonds, Timothy M., Mary Lee, Tom Lagerman, Nicholas A. O'Donoughue, and Grant Ellison, The U.S. Mobile Network Industrial Base: An Assessment and U.S. Government Action Plan. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA4368-1.html.
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