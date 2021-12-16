Timothy M. Bonds is a senior fellow at RAND. From 2011 to 2019, he was vice president, Army Research Division, and director of the RAND Arroyo Center. He served as acting director from 2009 to 2010, deputy director from 2003 to 2009, and director of the Aerospace Force Development Program within RAND Project AIR FORCE from 1999 to 2003. Bonds has led a variety of studies for the RAND Arroyo Center, RAND Project AIR FORCE, and the National Defense Research Institute. Areas of emphasis include assessing the economic, technical, and social impacts of the 5G Era; forces and capabilities needed to meet national security objectives and commitments; evaluating C2 (command and control) capabilities; personnel mission-day metrics; and military employment of commercial space systems and services. He has served as a member of the Air Force Scientific Advisory Board, and as consultant to the Army Science Board. Among his most recent publications are Keeping the World Close—How Taiwan Can Maintain Contact with Allies, Supporters, and Its Own People If Attacked; Securing America's 5G Era; America's Strategy-Resource Mismatch: Addressing the Gaps Between U.S. National Strategy and Military Capacity; Limiting Regret: Building the Army We Will Need; and Army Deployments to OIF and OEF. Prior to joining RAND, Bonds spent nine years in the aerospace industry, where he developed hypersonic vehicles. He holds an M.B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and an M.S. in aero/astro engineering from the University of Illinois.
Selected Publications
Timothy M. Bonds, Michael Johnson, Paul S. Steinberg, Limiting Regret: Building the Army We Will Need, RAND Corporation (RR-1320), 2015
Timothy M. Bonds, Dave Baiocchi, Laurie L. McDonald, Army Deployments to OIF and OEF, RAND Corporation (DB-587), 2010
Timothy M. Bonds et al., Measuring the Tempo of the Mobility Air Forces, RAND Corporation (TR-150), 2005
Timothy M. Bonds et al., Employing Commercial Satellite Communications, RAND Corporation (MR-1192), 2000
Bonds, Timothy M., James Bonomo, Daniel Gonzales, C. Richard Neu, Samuel Absher, Edward Parker, Spencer Pfeifer, Jennifer Brookes, Julia Brackup, Jordan Willcox, David R. Frelinger, and Anita Szafran, America's 5G Era: Gaining Competitive Advantages While Securing the Country and Its People, RAND Corporation (PE-A435-1), 2021
Timothy M. Bonds, Joel B. Predd, Timothy R. Heath, Michael S. Chase, Michael Johnson, Michael J. Lostumbo, James Bonomo, Muharrem Mane, Paul S. Steinberg, What Role Can Land-Based, Multi-Domain Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) Forces Play in Deterring or Defeating Aggression? (RR-1820), 2017
Bonds, Timothy M., Michael J. Mazarr, James Dobbins, Michael J. Lostumbo, Michael Johnson, David A. Shlapak, Jeffrey Martini, Scott Boston, Cristina L. Garafola, John Gordon IV, Sonni Efron, Paul S. Steinberg, Yvonne K. Crane, and Daniel M. Norton, America's Strategy-Resource Mismatch: Addressing the Gaps Between U.S. National Strategy and Military Capacity, RAND Corporation (RR-2691), 2019
Bonds, Timothy M., Keeping the World Close: How Taiwan Can Maintain Contact with Allies, Supporters, and Its Own People If Attacked, RAND Corporation (PE-A2557-1), 2023