Wendy M. Troxel

Wendy Troxel is a senior behavioral and social scientist at RAND and author of Sharing the Covers; Every Couple's Guide to Better Sleep. She holds adjunct professor positions at the University of Pittsburgh and University of Utah and is a licensed clinical psychologist and certified behavioral sleep medicine specialist. Troxel is internationally recognized for her work on sleep in couples, how sleep affects health and the global economy, and how social environments, including public policy, affect sleep.
Troxel has received several awards and honors for her research from national and international scientific societies, and her work has been published in top-tier medical and psychological journals. Her research has been funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense, and private corporations and foundations. She is also an active clinical psychologist who specializes in evidence-based, behavioral (non-pharmacologic) treatments for sleep disorders. She has held leadership roles in several professional sleep societies, including the Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, and the Sleep Research Society.
Troxel's research has received widespread media attention, including interviews on CBS Sunday Morning, Good Morning America, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, MSNBC, and CNN, and she has a regular blog on sleep on Huffington Post. Troxel's TEDx talk on the impact of school start times on adolescent sleep has received over 2.4 million views and is at the forefront of national and international policy discussions about school start times for teens.
Troxel holds a Ph.D. in clinical/health psychology from the University of Pittsburgh.