RAND-USC Schaeffer Opioid Policy Tools and Information Center (OPTIC)

The opioid crisis continues to evolve. Increasingly a polysubstance crisis, its effects and policy responses to it have been transformed by the 2020 public health emergency, and some communities have been more affected by the evolving crisis than other communities, given differences in family, social, and economic resilience across communities.

The RAND-USC Schaeffer Opioid Policy Tools and Information Center (OPTIC) is playing a prominent role in the struggle to confront the crisis effectively. Our mission is to be a national resource, fostering innovative research in opioid policy science, and disseminating methods, tools, and information to the research community, policymakers, and other stakeholders.

OPTIC's multi-institutional team brings specialized knowledge of opioid outcome datasets, policies, and methods. We seek to identify targeted policies and broad strategies that can reduce opioid-related harms in both the short and long term. We develop public goods including data repositories, simulation tools, and specialized products to increase the speed with which the substance use disorder research field can address its ever-changing needs.