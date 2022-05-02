Selected Publications
Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking,, Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking: Final Report, Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking (EP-68838), 2022
Luckey, David, David Stebbins, Sarah W. Denton, Elena Wicker, Stephanie Anne Pillion, and Alice Shih, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Resources: Financial Management Programming Evaluation, RAND Corporation (RR-A659-1), 2022
Luckey, David, Bradley M. Knopp, Sasha Romanosky, Amanda Wicker, David Stebbins, Cortney Weinbaum, Sunny D. Bhatt, Hilary Reininger, Yousuf Abdelfatah, and Sarah Heintz, Measuring Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Effectiveness at the United States Central Command, RAND Corporation (RR-4360-OSD), 2021
Cook, Cynthia R., David Luckey, Bradley M. Knopp, Yuliya Shokh, Karen M. Sudkamp, Don Casler, Yousuf Abdelfatah, and Hilary Reininger, Improving Intelligence Support to the Future Warfighter: Acquisition for the Contested Environment, RAND Corporation (RR-A537-1), 2021
Knopp, Bradley M., David Luckey, and Yuliya Shokh, Documenting Intelligence Mission-Data Production Requirements: How the U.S. Department of Defense Can Improve Efficiency and Effectiveness by Streamlining the Production Requirement Process, RAND Corporation (RR-A241-1), 2021
Luckey, David, David Stebbins, Rebeca Orrie, Erin Rebhan, Sunny D. Bhatt, and Sina Beaghley, Assessing Continuous Evaluation Approaches for Insider Threats: How Can the Security Posture of the U.S. Departments and Agencies Be Improved?RAND Corporation (RR-2684-OSD), 2019
Nacouzi, George, J.D. Williams, Brian Dolan, Anne Stickells, David Luckey, Colin Ludwig, Jia Xu, Yuliya Shokh, Daniel M. Gerstein, and Michael H. Decker, Assessment of the Proliferation of Certain Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems: Response to Section 1276 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017, RAND Corporation (RR-2369-JS), 2018
Weinbaum, Cortney, Bonnie L. Triezenberg, Erika Meza, and David Luckey, Understanding Government Telework: An Examination of Research Literature and Practices from Government Agencies, RAND Corporation (RR-2023-OSD), 2018