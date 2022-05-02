David Luckey

David Luckey
Senior International / Defense Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Off Site Office

Education

M.B.A., University of Maryland; M.S. in air and space strategic studies, University of Maryland; M.A. in national security affairs, Naval Postgraduate School; B.A. in American studies/military history, Purdue University

Media Resources

More Experts

Overview

David S. Luckey is a senior international and defense researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He came to RAND from the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs where he was the director of Homeland Security and served as the counterterrorism advisor to the chairman. He directed oversight of and legislation for the Department of Homeland Security, and he advised the chairman daily on counterterrorism and homeland security issues. Luckey was previously a senior professional staff member on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, where he led Audits and Oversight for the chairman and vice chairman. He was previously the senior policy analyst for the under secretary of Defense for Intelligence and a senior inspector in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Office of Inspector General. Luckey was also an operations analyst, test manager, and senior systems analyst supporting the Marine Corps Operational Test and Evaluation Activity, Navy Operational Test and Evaluation Force, Naval Special Warfare Command, and Naval Aviation community. A retired Marine Corps Officer and graduate of Air War College and Marine Corps Command and Staff College, Luckey holds an M.A. in national security affairs from the Naval Postgraduate School, and an M.S. in air and space strategic studies and M.B.A. from the University of Maryland.

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking
  • Capability Portfolio Assessment and Requirements Capability Analysis
  • Strategic Planning and Performance Management Support
  • Improving Intelligence Support to the Future Warfighter: Acquisition for the Contested Environment
  • Measuring Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Effectiveness

Selected Publications

Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking,, Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking: Final Report, Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking (EP-68838), 2022

Luckey, David, David Stebbins, Sarah W. Denton, Elena Wicker, Stephanie Anne Pillion, and Alice Shih, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Resources: Financial Management Programming Evaluation, RAND Corporation (RR-A659-1), 2022

Luckey, David, Bradley M. Knopp, Sasha Romanosky, Amanda Wicker, David Stebbins, Cortney Weinbaum, Sunny D. Bhatt, Hilary Reininger, Yousuf Abdelfatah, and Sarah Heintz, Measuring Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Effectiveness at the United States Central Command, RAND Corporation (RR-4360-OSD), 2021

Cook, Cynthia R., David Luckey, Bradley M. Knopp, Yuliya Shokh, Karen M. Sudkamp, Don Casler, Yousuf Abdelfatah, and Hilary Reininger, Improving Intelligence Support to the Future Warfighter: Acquisition for the Contested Environment, RAND Corporation (RR-A537-1), 2021

Knopp, Bradley M., David Luckey, and Yuliya Shokh, Documenting Intelligence Mission-Data Production Requirements: How the U.S. Department of Defense Can Improve Efficiency and Effectiveness by Streamlining the Production Requirement Process, RAND Corporation (RR-A241-1), 2021

Luckey, David, David Stebbins, Rebeca Orrie, Erin Rebhan, Sunny D. Bhatt, and Sina Beaghley, Assessing Continuous Evaluation Approaches for Insider Threats: How Can the Security Posture of the U.S. Departments and Agencies Be Improved?RAND Corporation (RR-2684-OSD), 2019

Nacouzi, George, J.D. Williams, Brian Dolan, Anne Stickells, David Luckey, Colin Ludwig, Jia Xu, Yuliya Shokh, Daniel M. Gerstein, and Michael H. Decker, Assessment of the Proliferation of Certain Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems: Response to Section 1276 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017, RAND Corporation (RR-2369-JS), 2018

Weinbaum, Cortney, Bonnie L. Triezenberg, Erika Meza, and David Luckey, Understanding Government Telework: An Examination of Research Literature and Practices from Government Agencies, RAND Corporation (RR-2023-OSD), 2018

Honors & Awards

  • Gold Medal Award, RAND

Recent Media Appearances

Interviews: The Dispatch Podcast; KCBS-AM - San Francisco; Federal News Network; Sinclair Broadcast Group

Commentary

Publications