Getting 'Rural' Right: How a Better Definition Can Drive Better Policy

This commentary was originally published by PennLive.com and The Patriot-News on February 16, 2026.

In February 2024, Danielle Redenbaugh, assisted only by her husband and a dispatcher, gave birth on the side of a road in rural Kansas because the nearest maternity ward was 30 miles away. This episode captures a reality that official government statistics often miss: Rural life is defined less by population counts and more by the distance to essential services, such as health care.

From a policy perspective, “rural” is a kaleidoscope of conflicting definitions. This lack of clarity creates challenges for policymakers and potential problems for rural Americans. Our current patchwork of definitions not only obscures reality but actively distorts resource allocation and could put the lives of rural Americans at risk.

The federal government alone has at least four major definitions of “rural.” The U.S. Census Bureau, for example, defines it based on housing density; the Office of Management and Budget ( PDF ) defines it based on county-level commuting times. As a result, suburbanites commuting to a city may be considered rural under one definition (for getting housing loans, for example) but urban under another (for qualifying for broadband grants).

This hodgepodge of definitions creates a statistical illusion that complicates our understanding of rural well-being. Researchers have noted a phenomenon known as “reclassification bias.”

Rural life is defined less by population counts and more by the distance to essential services, such as health care.

If a rural county experiences population or economic growth, then it often simply gets reclassified as urban. This removes those communities from the rural data pool, leaving behind only those still facing challenges. That exaggerates the depth of rural decline and distorts our understanding of effective rural development.

These imprecise definitions can lead to unintended fiscal consequences. Federal programs use these designations to provide higher reimbursement rates to rural hospitals. But the fluidity of these definitions has created opportunities and challenges. A 2025 study found that more than 400 hospitals in urban areas have used regulatory mechanisms to secure “administratively rural” status.

These “dually classified” urban hospitals now account for 61 percent of all rural-designated hospital beds nationwide. This suggests that funds intended to prevent roadside births in Kansas might instead be flowing to facilities in the suburbs of major metropolitan areas.

We cannot resolve rural challenges if we cannot measure them accurately. To correct this, policymakers must move beyond simple headcounts toward a measure of “Functional Rurality.” This means capturing the characteristics that actually shape how rural residents experience daily life.

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The distance to the nearest trauma center, grocery store, or state motor vehicle department, for example. Or the existence of “care deserts ( PDF ),” where service delivery has collapsed. A new definition should also account for governance capacity, the ability of local institutions to manage funding and carry out infrastructure projects.

If a community is 30 miles from the nearest hospital, it will face rural challenges, regardless of whether 500 or 50,000 people live there. Shifting the definition of rural toward these service-based realities might help federal agencies target limited resources more effectively and prevent urban areas from capturing rural aid.

Improving rural policy begins with measuring rural realities more precisely. Until we define “rural” by the challenges people face rather than the land they occupy, we risk designing policies that look good on paper but ultimately fail rural Americans.