OPTIC Policy Pioneers Summit

Dr. Sugarman is a health behavior and policy researcher. Olivia’s general research areas include mental health, substance use disorder, HIV, Hepatitis C, and incarceration as a health determinant. Additional experience and expertise encompass LGBTQ+ health, health impacts of climate change and disaster, mental health and depression, health disparities and health equity, social determinants of health, Medicaid, and program evaluation. Olivia utilizes mixed-methods approaches, health behavior frameworks, and community-partnered research approaches in conducting research.

Core values reflected in Olivia’s work include a sense of community, ambition, and precision. Olivia emphasizes that the best research is conducted with community, for community, with the common goal of solving public health problems efficiently and effectively. A strong sense of responsibility guides Olivia’s commitment to rigorous, welcoming, and approachable research practices.

Current projects center on access to medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), naloxone saturation, xylazine as an adulterant in the drug supply, and incarceration and Hepatitis C virus (HCV) elimination. Olivia is an assistant scientist in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.