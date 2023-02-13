Rosanna Smart is a senior economist at the RAND Corporation, codirector of the RAND Drug Policy Research Center, and affiliate faculty of the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research is in applied microeconomics, with a focus on issues related to health behaviors, illicit markets, drug policy, and the determinants of gun violence.
Her current drug policy research studies a variety of issues related to better understanding substance use behaviors in the context of complex policy changes, including evaluating the implications of evolving cannabis market dynamics, and understanding trends and patterns of polysubstance use. Her other strand of research focuses on informing effective gun policy in the United States, evaluating the differential effects of gun policy across different populations and communities, and identifying interventions that can reduce gun violence; within this work, she serves as codirector of RAND's Gun Policy in America initiative.
Her research has been published in outlets such as the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Health Economics, American Journal of Public Health, and the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Smart received her Ph.D. in economics from the University of California Los Angeles.