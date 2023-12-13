Angela (Angel) O'Mahony is associate dean for academic affairs at Pardee RAND Graduate School and a senior political scientist at RAND.
O'Mahony has led RAND research projects examining security cooperation and defense posture, forecasting conflict trends, assessing multinational interoperability, projecting public support for terrorism, improving biosurveillance systems, and building support within organizations for change. Methodologically, she has led work on computational social-behavioral modelling for complex environments, and uncertainty-sensitive approaches to understanding decisionmaking. Other projects included work on the national security implications of virtual currency and the integration of women into special operations forces. She was the inaugural winner of RAND's Innovation Award in 2015 for her work on incorporating social media in public policy analysis.
O'Mahony co-edited Social-Behavioral Modeling for Complex Systems, a volume that grew out of DARPA-funded RAND research. She has published more than a dozen articles in top academic journals examining the implications of international political and economic scrutiny on governments' decisionmaking, the causes and consequences of transnational political behavior, and modeling complex social systems.
O'Mahony teaches courses on policymaking in complex environments and international security.
Prior to joining RAND, O'Mahony was an assistant professor at the University of British Columbia, where she taught courses on international political economy and economic statecraft. A native Angelena, she received her B.A. in economics and political science from UCLA and her Ph.D. in political science from UC San Diego.
Selected Publications
Paul K. Davis, Angela O'Mahony and Jonathan Pfautz, eds., Social-Behavioral Modeling for Complex Systems, Hoboken, NJ: Wiley, 2019
Paul K. Davis and Angela O'Mahony, "Special Issue: Representing Social Science in National-Security-Related Modeling and Simulation," Journal of Defense Modeling and Simulation, 14(1), 2017
Benjamin Nyblade and Angela O'Mahony, "Migrants’ Remittances and Home Country Elections: Cross-National and Sub-National Evidence," Studies in Comparative and International Development, 49(1), 2014
Benjamin Nyblade and Angela O'Mahony, "Playing with Fire: Pre-Electoral Fiscal Manipulation and the Risk of a Speculative Attack," International Studies Quarterly, 2014
Angela O'Mahony, "Political Investment: Remittances and Elections," British Journal of Political Science, 2013
Angela O'Mahony, "Engineering Good Times: Fiscal Manipulation in a Global Economy," British Journal of Political Science, 41(2), 2011
Susan D. Hyde and Angela O'Mahony, "International Scrutiny and Pre-Electoral Fiscal Manipulation in Developing Countries," Journal of Politics, 72(2), 2010
David A. Lake and Angela O'Mahony, "The Incredible Shrinking State: Explaining Change in the Territorial Size of Countries," Journal of Conflict Resolution, 48(5), 2004