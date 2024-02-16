About Project AIR FORCE

Our Mission

PAF's mission is to conduct an integrated program of objective analysis on issues of enduring concern to Department of the Air Force leaders. PAF addresses far-reaching and interrelated questions: What will be the role of air and space power in the future security environment? How should the force be modernized to meet changing operational demands? What should be the size and characteristics of the Department's work force, and how can that work force be most effectively recruited, trained, and retained? How should sustainment, acquisition, and infrastructure be streamlined to control costs?

Our Beginnings

Originally known as Project RAND, PAF was established in 1946 by General H. H. "Hap" Arnold as a way of retaining the considerable benefits of civilian scientific thinking that had been demonstrated during World War II. Since its founding, PAF has remained the only Department of the Air Force federally funded research and development center (FFRDC) concerned entirely with studies and analyses rather than systems engineering or scientific laboratories. The special FFRDC status facilitates stable Department of the Air Force support over an extended period of years as well as in-the-family access by the research staff to relevant Department information and management personnel.

Research Programs

The Department of the Air Force's need for analytic support from PAF has led to the establishment of four research programs representing core capabilities: