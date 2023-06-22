Project AIR FORCE Management

Vice President and Director, RAND Project AIR FORCE; Senior Engineer

James S. Chow is vice president and director of RAND Project AIR FORCE, and a senior engineer at the RAND Corporation. He has studied a variety of issues in the national defense and homeland security fields, from aircraft and weapons-related force planning issues to detailed modeling and simulation of aircraft and air defense interactions. He served as the chair of the Air Force Scientific Advisory Board between 2017 and 2020. He earned a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering and an M.S. in aeronautics and astronautics from Stanford University.