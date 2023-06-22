Project AIR FORCE Management
James S. Chow
Vice President and Director, RAND Project AIR FORCE; Senior Engineer
James S. Chow is vice president and director of RAND Project AIR FORCE, and a senior engineer at the RAND Corporation. He has studied a variety of issues in the national defense and homeland security fields, from aircraft and weapons-related force planning issues to detailed modeling and simulation of aircraft and air defense interactions. He served as the chair of the Air Force Scientific Advisory Board between 2017 and 2020. He earned a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering and an M.S. in aeronautics and astronautics from Stanford University.
Anthony Rosello
Associate Director, RAND Project AIR FORCE; Senior Engineer
Anthony Rosello is the associate director of RAND Project AIR FORCE, and a senior engineer at the RAND Corporation. He has been involved with air mobility for nearly 20 years, and retired from the Air Force Reserve after years of service as a command C-130 pilot.
Yamit Feinberg
Director of Operations, RAND Project AIR FORCE
Yamit Feinberg is the director of operations for RAND Project AIR FORCE. In this role, she develops and implements policies and procedures to better support PAF researchers and managers as well as ensures compliance with Department of the Air Force's regulations and contractual obligations. In addition, she oversees and implements the internal financial and operations activities for PAF's financial planning and operational functions.
Robert Guffey
Head of Strategic Communications, RAND Project AIR FORCE
Robert A. Guffey is the head of strategic communications for RAND Project AIR FORCE. He has a Ph.D. in English literature from New York University.