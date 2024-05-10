Overview
Yamit Feinberg is the director of operations for RAND Project AIR FORCE (PAF). In this role, she develops and implements policies and procedures to better support PAF researchers and managers as well as ensures compliance with Department of the Air Force's regulations and contractual obligations. In addition, she oversees and implements the internal financial and operations activities for PAF's financial planning and operational functions. She earned an M.A. in political science from Universita' Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Italy.