The overall sponsor for PAF activities is the Department of the Air Force. The sponsor oversees and monitors PAF's research and is ultimately responsible for public accountability. The Department of the Air Force Steering Group for PAF, which is chaired by the Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force and the Vice Chief of Space Operations and includes senior representatives from the Air Force Secretariat and both service headquarters staff, establishes overall objectives for PAF, provides broad supervision and policy guidance, and periodically evaluates the entire research program.

Current members of the Department of the Air Force Steering Group are listed below.

General David W. Allvin Vice Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Force (Co-Chair) (USAF/CV)

​General David D. Thompson Vice Chief of Space Operations (Co-Chair) (USSF/CVSO)

​Ms. Kristyn E. Jones Under Secretary of the Air Force (acting) (Co-Chair) (SAF/US)

​Lieutenant General Caroline M. Miller Deputy Chief of Staff, Manpower, Personnel, and Services (AF/A1)

​Lieutenant General Leah G. Lauderback Deputy Chief of Staff, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, and Cyber Effects Operations (AF/A2/6)

​Lieutenant General James C. Slife Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations (AF/A3)

​Lieutenant General Tom D. Miller Deputy Chief of Staff, Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection (AF/A4)

​Vacant Deputy Chief of Staff, Strategy, Integration, and Requirements (AF/A5)

​Lieutenant General Richard G. Moore Jr. Deputy Chief of Staff, Plans and Programs (AF/A8)

​Vacant Deputy Chief of Staff, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration (AF/A10)

​Lieutenant General Robert I. Miller Surgeon General of the Department of the Air Force (AF/SG)

​Lt Gen Donna D. Shipton Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics (SAF/AQ)

​Mr. Rowayne A. "Wayne" Schatz Jr. Director, Studies and Analyses, Assessments and Lessons Learned (SAF/SA)

​Ms. Kelli L. Seybolt Deputy Under Secretary, International Affairs (SAF/IA)

​Mr. John A. Fedrigo Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Manpower and Reserve Affairs (SAF/MR)

​Vacant Chief Information Officer, Department of the Air Force (SAF/CN)

​Lieutenant General Michael A. Loh Director, Air National Guard (ANG)

​Lieutenant General John P. Healy Chief, Air Force Reserve, and Commander, Air Force Reserve Command (AF/RE and AFRC/CC)

​​Primary FFRDC Sponsor

Andrew P. Hunter Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics (SAF/AQ)

Department of the Air Force Lead for PAF

Dr. Angela P. Giddings ​Technical Director of Studies, Analyses, and Assessments​ (SAF/SA)

Updated August 2023