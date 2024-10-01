Allegra Abbruzzese is an assistant policy researcher at RAND and an M.Phil student at Pardee RAND Graduate School.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, she graduated from Pitzer College with honors in political studies. During her time at Pitzer, she worked as a policy research fellow at Claremont McKenna College’s Policy Lab, where she collected data for a research paper on voter turnout in federal elections. Additionally, she worked as the student program advisor for Pitzer College’s Title IX office, where she conducted interviews and reviewed literature on best practice. Her undergraduate thesis contained original research on policy solutions to gender-based violence in Europe.
Her policy interests include national security, public safety and climate change. She is proficient in Stata, R Studio, SPSS and excel. She is fluent in English and Spanish and conversational in Italian.
Education
B.A. in political studies, Pitzer College