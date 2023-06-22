Speakers Bureau

As part of a nonprofit institution committed to improving public policy, RAND experts are eager to share the findings and recommendations from their research and speak at hundreds of meetings, events, and other functions each year. Working across a broad range of important and timely issue areas, RAND experts bring unparalleled knowledge, experience, and depth to any policy discussion.

To request a RAND speaker for your next event, complete and submit the form below. We recommend you submit your request at least 8–10 weeks prior to the date of your event.

Experts

Your web browser has JavaScript disabled. The web form on this page requires JavaScript to be enabled for the submission of the form. Please enable JavaScript and refresh this page to allow access to the form.