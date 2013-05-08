Speakers Bureau
As part of a nonprofit institution committed to improving public policy, RAND experts may be available to speak about findings and recommendations from their research. Working across a broad range of important and timely issue areas, RAND experts bring unparalleled knowledge, experience, and depth to any policy discussion.
If you are a member of the media and seek to interview a RAND expert, please contact media@rand.org. If you are a Congressional staff person seeking a RAND speaker, please contact the Office of Congressional Relations at ocr@rand.org.
To request a RAND speaker for your next event, complete and submit the form below. We recommend you submit your request at least 8–10 weeks prior to the date of your event.