Adam Urwick
RAND Europe Staff
He/Him
Expertise
Adam Urwick is a research assistant at RAND Europe. Working within the Science and Emerging Technology team, he is chiefly interested in the energy transition and energy security as well as the critical mineral supply chains underpinning them. Urwick is also concerned with environmental sustainability, public health, biosecurity, synthetic media, and science and research policy. He received his Ph.D. in chemical and biological engineering from the University of Sheffield.
Education
Ph.D. in chemical & biological engineering, The University of Sheffield; Masters in materials science & engineering, The University of Sheffield