Mapping AI ecosystems in the Netherlands and the UK

Examining UK–Netherlands cooperation on AI to identify practical opportunities across life sciences, agrifood and beyond.

What is the issue?

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Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly central to economic competitiveness, scientific leadership and innovation. For both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, AI is a strategic technology and policy priority, offering opportunities to increase productivity, strengthen resilience and accelerate innovation, while also raising governance, security and societal challenges.

Against this backdrop, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has commissioned RAND Europe to assess the UK and Dutch AI ecosystems and identify concrete opportunities for deeper bilateral collaboration. The study is examining how and where the countries share strengths, face similar barriers and where they have complementary advantages, and how these can be translated into practical joint action.

The project focuses on areas of complementarity across priority sectors and enabling capabilities, including compute, data, skills and responsible AI adoption. It aims to provide an evidence base for future UK–Netherlands cooperation on AI innovation, infrastructure and governance.

How did we help?

RAND Europe conducted a mixed-methods assessment structured in three stages, moving from a high-level ecosystem comparison, through sector-specific deep dives, to the development of policy-focused opportunity matrices for bilateral collaboration.

Stage 1 - High-level ecosystem comparison: We benchmarked the UK and Dutch AI ecosystems at the national level, drawing on desk-based policy analysis of 25 national strategy and policy documents, scientometric analysis of AI-related publications (2016–2026, Scopus), and patent analysis using Espacenet data (2016–2026). This stage established comparative scale, investment levels, compute infrastructure, research capacity and strategic positioning across both countries.

- High-level ecosystem comparison: We benchmarked the UK and Dutch AI ecosystems at the national level, drawing on desk-based policy analysis of 25 national strategy and policy documents, scientometric analysis of AI-related publications (2016–2026, Scopus), and patent analysis using Espacenet data (2016–2026). This stage established comparative scale, investment levels, compute infrastructure, research capacity and strategic positioning across both countries. Stage 2 - Sectoral deep dives: Building on this baseline, we conducted focused analysis of three priority sectors Life Sciences and Health Technologies, Agrifood and Agritech, and Compute/ICT Infrastructure for AI. Each deep dive combined targeted desk research with sector-specific evidence, identifying areas of complementary strength, capability gaps and collaboration potential between the two countries.

- Sectoral deep dives: Building on this baseline, we conducted focused analysis of three priority sectors Life Sciences and Health Technologies, Agrifood and Agritech, and Compute/ICT Infrastructure for AI. Each deep dive combined targeted desk research with sector-specific evidence, identifying areas of complementary strength, capability gaps and collaboration potential between the two countries. Stage 3 - Stakeholder validation and policy-focused synthesis: Findings from Stages 1 and 2 were tested and refined through nine key informant interviews and two focus groups with industry, research and policy stakeholders from both countries. This engagement directly informed the development of cross-sector and sector-specific opportunity matrices, translating evidence into actionable recommendations for near-term, medium-term and long-term bilateral collaboration.

What did we find?

The UK and the Netherlands possess advanced but structurally distinct AI ecosystems that are complementary rather than competitive.

Overall, the research identified four cross-cutting findings:

The UK and the Netherlands have distinct but complementary AI ecosystem models. The UK is a scale-driven ecosystem, characterised by hosting frontier AI research capacity, high private investment and global connectivity, while the Netherlands' comparative advantage lies in coordinated public-private collaboration, hardware capabilities and applied industrial innovation.

Both face shared similar growth-stage financing challenges in converting early-stage activity into sustained scale-up. The UK and the Netherlands both have strong early-stage AI ecosystems, with active start-up communities, excellent research capabilities and policy prioritisation. However, both face challenges in translating early-stage innovation into sustained scale-up.

Compute represents a major shared strategic vulnerability for both ecosystems. Access to affordable, secure and scalable compute is increasingly central to AI research, commercialisation and adoption. Both the UK and the Netherlands remain heavily dependent on non-European hyperscale providers for cloud and advanced AI compute. At the same time, expanding domestic or European compute capacity is constrained by energy availability, grid capacity, sustainability requirements and competition for infrastructure investment.

Talent and skills shortages cut across both ecosystems, affecting the AI adoption pipeline. Both countries face shortages in advanced technical expertise, including machine learning, data engineering, AI safety, cybersecurity and high-performance computing as well as organisational AI literacy to support responsible uptake.

Further, sectoral deep dives revealed distinct collaboration logics: UK-Dutch complementarity in translational scale versus clinical integration (Life sciences and health technologies); Dutch deployment strength versus UK upstream innovation (agrifood); and divergent value-chain positions in compute (UK: software/models; NL: hardware/connectivity).

What can be done?

The report identifies practical opportunities for bilateral action across three time horizons: