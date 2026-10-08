AI ecosystems in the Netherlands and the UK: Agrifood & agritech
Research SummaryPublished Oct 8, 2026
This research was sponsored by UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO)
Research SummaryPublished Oct 8, 2026
This research was sponsored by UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO)
Photo by Smart Future / Adobe Stock
This briefing highlights key findings on opportunities for UK–Netherlands collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI) for agrifood and agritech technologies, drawing on RAND Europe's assessment for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) of AI ecosystems in both countries. The report was commissioned by FCDO in 2025 to provide an evidence base on the strengths and challenges in both countries' national AI ecosystems, as well as to explore areas for complementary action and synergy in light of the 2025 UK–Netherlands Innovation Partnership.
The UK and the Netherlands are both strong AI ecosystems with complementary strengths. The UK offers scale, global connectivity and research depth, with a tech sector worth around £1 trillion and AI revenues growing by 68% in 2024.[1] Public institutions such as the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and the Alan Turing Institute anchor the ecosystem, while start-ups can benefit from greater investment depth and a more advanced hyperscale and data centre capacity compared to the Netherlands. The Netherlands has a smaller but highly networked ecosystem supported by strong public-private coordination and strategic importance in AI value chains through semiconductor and enabling technology strengths.
Both countries share similar strategic priorities around innovation-led growth, responsible regulation, compute and data resilience, and skills development, while also facing similar constraints in talent and infrastructure. Existing cooperation through Horizon Europe, the G7 and the OECD AI Principles, alongside the 2025 UK–Netherlands Innovation Partnership, means that there is already a coherent foundation for bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
This briefing is part of a wider analysis organised around three priority sectors for UK–Netherlands AI ecosystems:
These sectors were selected because they capture different but complementary forms of bilateral opportunity and can demonstrate a strong industrial foundation and policy prioritisation in both countries. Compute functions as a foundational enabler of wider AI capability and resilience; life sciences and health technologies represent an area of shared strategic strength, with strong research, innovation and policy alignment in both countries; and agrifood and agritech represents a domain of complementary advantage, combining Dutch applied leadership with UK strengths in R&D and digital innovation.
Agrifood and agritech are an area of strategic advantage in the AI ecosystems of both the UK and the Netherlands. While both countries recognise AI as a critical enabler of productivity, sustainability and resilience in food systems, the Netherlands displays a more mature and integrated agrifood AI ecosystem, whereas the UK contributes strong upstream research, digital innovation and enabling technologies.
Patent and investment evidence highlights Dutch leadership in applied agricultural AI. Patent activity in agriculture and food-related classifications is higher in the Netherlands than in the UK, reflecting a more advanced commercialisation pipeline in areas such as horticulture and smart agricultural machinery. The UK agrifood and agritech ecosystem is smaller in scale but demonstrates significant strengths in research, experimentation and digital innovation.
In both countries AI is viewed as a response to acute structural pressures rather than incremental optimisation. These pressures include labour shortages, climate volatility, constraints on fertiliser and water use, and rising energy costs. Despite strong innovation activity, AI adoption by farmers and producers remains uneven in both ecosystems, particularly among smaller agricultural enterprises. Barriers to adoption include fragmented data systems, uncertainty around data ownership and liability, variable digital skills and limited trust in AI-enabled decision-support tools.
Taken together, these dynamics create a strong foundation for bilateral cooperation. The Netherlands offers deployment-ready environments, system integration and scaling capacity, while the UK offers upstream innovation, flexible experimentation and digital capability. Coordinated action which connects UK R&D with Dutch applications, validation and market pathways offers clear potential to accelerate AI adoption in agrifood systems in both countries, while supporting shared objectives around sustainability, productivity and food-system resilience.
Agrifood and agritech are strategically prioritised in both countries but occupy different positions in national AI agendas. In the Netherlands, agrifood is embedded as a core AI application domain through sector-specific strategies. Dutch policies emphasise AI-enabled agrifood and agritech developments as system-wide transformation goals, reflecting the sector's central role in the economy. In the UK, agritech is positioned as a frontier innovation domain within a more horizontal AI strategy. Policy instruments focus on stimulating innovation, productivity growth and environmental resilience, but without the same level of sectoral centrality seen in the Netherlands.
Both countries face similar structural pressures which elevate the policy relevance of AI in agrifood, including labour shortages, climate volatility, input scarcity and sustainability constraints. However, policy approaches diverge in emphasis: Dutch strategies stress coordinated system transition and deployment readiness, while UK policies place greater weight on upstream R&D, experimentation and enabling technologies.
Shared pressures create a strong rationale for cooperation but differences in policy framing mean bilateral initiatives are most effective when they align Dutch strengths in deployment and system integration with UK strengths in upstream innovation and flexible experimentation.
The Netherlands holds an industrial lead in AI-enabled agrifood and agritech, underpinned by scale, integration and export orientation. The Dutch agrifood sector accounts for around 10% of the national economy and employment, with venture capital investment in agrifood technologies reaching approximately $730m in 2025, making it one of the country's top investment domains. Patent analysis shows strong Dutch activity in agricultural and food-related international patent classification (IPC) classes, reflecting more mature commercialisation pathways. Industrial leadership is concentrated in areas such as horticulture, controlled-environment agriculture, agricultural robotics and smart machinery, supported by globally competitive firms and dense supply-chain integration.
The UK agritech industry is smaller in scale but displays strong innovation capacity and niche specialisation. UK agritech investment reached approximately $575m in 2025 and is supported by a dispersed ecosystem of startups, research organisations and testbeds. Industry activity focuses on agricultural robotics, sensing technologies, climate monitoring, biotechnology and AI-enabled quality control. However, evidence suggests that commercial uptake remains uneven and that many innovations stall at pilot or early-deployment stages.
Across both ecosystems, adoption remains uneven, particularly among smaller producers. Barriers include capital constraints, fragmented data systems, uncertainty around data ownership and limited trust in AI tools, despite proven technical potential.
The UK offers a strong pipeline of early-stage innovation and specialised technologies, while the Netherlands provides proven routes to deployment and scaling. Joint initiatives can reduce commercialisation risk and accelerate adoption by combining complementary industrial strengths.
Both the UK and the Netherlands demonstrate strong research bases in AI-enabled agrifood and agritech innovations, but with distinct profiles. The Netherlands benefits from highly concentrated and globally recognised research clusters, most notably Wageningen University & Research and the Wageningen Food Valley, which integrate AI research with applied agricultural science, industry collaboration and realworld deployment. National research programmes coordinated through the Dutch Research Council (NWO) and the National Innovation Center for Artificial Intelligence (ICAI) further reinforce this applied, mission-driven research model focused on sustainability, productivity and system optimisation.
The UK research landscape is broader but more dispersed, spanning universities, dedicated agritech research institutes and applied centres such as Rothamsted Research, Fera Science and the UK AgriTech Centre. UK strengths are particularly evident in upstream AI research, data science, modelling, sensing technologies and earlystage experimentation, but generally have weaker links to largescale agricultural deployment environments.
Scientometric and qualitative evidence indicate that bilateral research collaboration exists but remains underdeveloped in agrifood compared to life sciences. Collaboration tends to be projectbased and mediated through European or multilateral frameworks rather than by sustained bilateral programmes.
The Netherlands' highly integrated research-to-deployment pathways complement the UK's strength in discovery-level research in agrifood and agritech. Structured exchanges, shared testbeds and joint pilots could substantially increase the translational impact of agrifood AI research in both countries.
The opportunities below are primarily areas where policy and institutional support could strengthen the conditions for collaboration between researchers, firms, farmers and other agrifood actors in both countries. Some, such as living labs and Horizon Europe joint bids, are also directly relevant to external stakeholders in the near term. Others, particularly those related to agricultural data interoperability and gene editing, are more likely to depend on coordinated policy action, technical alignment and, in some cases, longer-term regulatory change.
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