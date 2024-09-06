Drawing upon decades of experience, RAND provides research services, systematic analysis, and innovative thinking to a global clientele that includes government agencies, foundations, and private-sector firms.
The Pardee RAND Graduate School (PardeeRAND.edu) is home to the only Ph.D. and M.Phil. programs offered at an independent public policy research organization—the RAND Corporation.
Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND; Ph.D. Candidate, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Ph.D. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
Project
RAND Europe conducted an initial exploration into the strategic-level risks and opportunities of the military application of AI to support an informed response from the UK government.
06 Sep 2024
Commentary
As the emerging fields of health equity and digital equity find their footing, a focus on equitable implementation is particularly important to ensure that digital health technologies do not perpetuate or create new health inequities.
15 Aug 2024
Researchers explore artificial intelligence (AI) governance options that the U.S. may consider in light of the EU AI Act, and highlight the need for collaboration between the U.S. and the EU.
08 Aug 2024
Report
As AI applications proliferate worldwide, complex governance debates are taking place. Recent European legislation proposes regulations that will apply to U.S. companies seeking to operate powerful AI models in the EU market. The U.S. government has several options to consider in response.
One aspect of artificial intelligence (AI) that makes it difficult to regulate is the potential lack of understanding of how an algorithm may use, collect, or alter data or make decisions based on the data. Focusing on the data that’s used, why AI is being used, and the AI outcomes can potentially alleviate this concern.
Artificial intelligence has great potential, but it also introduces considerable risks. Tools for trustworthy AI help bridge the gap between AI principles and their practical implementation, providing resources to ensure AI is developed and used responsibly and ethically.
02 Aug 2024
RAND Europe researchers evaluated the potential and security risks associated with AI in energy systems, compiling a risk taxonomy and recommending approaches for policymakers, regulators, and energy companies.
21 Jun 2024
The DECIDE Centre, a partnership between the University of Oxford and RAND Europe, is evaluating technology-enabled remote monitoring for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with the aim of understanding how patients use this technology and what is needed to adopt this technology at scale.
30 May 2024
The DECIDE Centre is evaluating care pathways that use home sensors for remote monitoring in social care.
25 May 2024
RAND Europe researchers identified challenges, opportunities and considerations for policymakers for future UK–US alignment and collaboration on tools for trustworthy AI.
14 May 2024
Wellcome has commissioned RAND Europe to identify a suite of governance frameworks and mechanisms being used and debated across the globe in the fields of genomics, neurotechnology, AI, embryology, organoids and data platforms, and to identify emerging trends and novel approaches in governance.
10 May 2024
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) commissioned RAND Europe to undertake research to better understand the use of AI in the food system, specifically in the UK context.
26 Mar 2024
Article
Machine learning is helping scientists make sense of the genetic keys that could unlock new crops, new drugs, and vaccines. But policymakers may not be prepared for the impact those two fields could have together. To make the most of the opportunities to come, and to avoid the dangers, that has to change.
21 Mar 2024
RAND Europe, together with Athena Infonomics and glass.ai, is exploring the adoption and use of emerging technologies in support of the UK Humanitarian Innovation Hub (UKHIH) Foresight Initiative.
05 Mar 2024
A global consortium to fund sentinel and community surveillance systems and enable global data sharing was established at a recent wastewater surveillance conference. Success will require bringing together the knowledge being amassed to combat the fracturing of pathogen surveillance and to enable effective early warning between countries.
13 Dec 2023
As two revolutionary technologies—machine learning and gene editing—converge, forward-looking policy is essential to both mitigate risks and leverage opportunities.
31 Oct 2023
RAND Europe and the Centre for Long-Term Resilience organised a workshop to discuss red teaming as a method to identify the risks and capabilities of artificial intelligence foundation models in the lead up to the AI Safety Summit in November 2023.
The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and biotechnology presents significant opportunities and risks, and proactive policy is needed to manage these emerging technologies. Researchers are investigating the policy implications of the application of AI to genome editing in humans, with technology governance as a cross-cutting theme.
23 Oct 2023
As the commercialization of brain-computer interface technology expands, it would be prudent for international policymakers to consider how this technology should be regulated, in order to reap its benefits and minimize its risks.
15 Feb 2023
As the commercialization of brain-computer interfaces expands, it would be prudent for international policymakers to consider how this technology should be regulated, in order to reap its benefits and minimize its risks.
30 Jan 2023
Researchers assessed the global research landscape associated with the development and adoption of quantum technologies in the life sciences, highlighting current developments, opportunities and challenges, initiatives, and activities to help enable the ecosystem in the future.
05 Oct 2022
This project will lay out a framework for considering the public/private balance of benefit and risk in managing money globally as corporate cryptocurrencies attempt to surmount numerous barriers.
21 Jul 2022
Researchers brought together evidence on the use of labelling initiatives, codes of conduct and other voluntary, self-regulatory mechanisms for the ethical and safe development of artificial intelligence systems.
25 Apr 2022
Essay
Business leaders have warned for years that what they see on job applications does not match what they need in new employees. There are not enough workers with the right digital skills. And as the world economy struggles to its feet after COVID-19, that skills gap threatens to keep pushing it down.
01 Mar 2022
Multimedia
Increasing digitalisation has changed the nature of work, making digital skills an essential attribute for the modern workforce. However, the demand for digital skills is outpacing the supply, creating a global digital skills 'gap'. RAND Europe researchers Salil Gunashekar and Carolina Feijao discuss what is driving the digital skills gap and how organisations could address the issue.
14 Jan 2022
Researchers assessed the evidence associated with the digital skills gap. The study analysed the key trends driving the gap at a global level and articulated some practical steps to address this challenge and potentially ‘close’ the gap.
15 Dec 2021
An in-depth analysis of plausible developments of the 5G equipment and services supply market looking out to 2030 identified four potential trend scenarios and analysed economic, technological, environmental, and societal impacts for each.
23 Aug 2021
Researchers identified 20 priority missions and 10 structural measures that could help the Research Council of Norway to develop a strong and resilient research and innovation environment across a range of strategic areas.
09 Aug 2021
Technological change alone is unlikely to fundamentally alter the nature of the future battlefield but will continue to shape the character of warfare. The full effect of technological advances may only materialise in conjunction with enabling infrastructure or other technologies and, in Europe, may be shaped by EU-specific enablers and barriers.
04 Aug 2021
Interventions to foster and strengthen safeguards for human rights in the digital age take place in a rapidly evolving technology, political and socio-cultural landscape. Several overarching principles could inform and guide organisations' capacity-building efforts.
In support of the Observatory on the Online Platform Economy, researchers produced two analytical papers discussing issues relating to approaches taken to identify online platforms with significant market power and developments concerning business-to-business platforms, and emerging cloud services.
09 Jun 2021
Increasing investment in technology and computer literacy, and updating existing labour market and employment rules and regulations, could enable AI to reduce human exposure to harmful and hazardous workplace conditions and create more quality and decent jobs.
08 Jun 2021
Three baseline gaps should be addressed to maximise the opportunities provided by artificial intelligence in European border security: knowledge gaps between stakeholder groups; organisational, structural, cultural and expertise gaps; and broader gaps in the evidence base.
29 Mar 2021
Because different public engagement techniques may be more or less effective in promoting selected outcomes, researchers found that a diverse range of techniques should be used to engage the public in technological innovation.
29 Jan 2021
A case study on the use of body worn cameras by police forces in the UK offers an example of how governments can potentially take advantage of emerging digital technologies to address systemic challenges.
26 Jun 2020
Disinformation has become a central feature of the COVID-19 crisis. This type of malign information and high-tech “deepfake” imagery poses a risk to democratic societies worldwide by increasing public mistrust in governments and public authorities. New research highlights new ways to detect and dispel disinformation online.
25 Jun 2020
The pandemic is an unprecedented public health crisis. But the response from science, technology, and innovation communities has been remarkable. It proves that innovation and learning, interdisciplinary methods and collaboration, information and data sharing, and adaptability are more important than ever.
02 Jun 2020
Research into up-and-coming technologies is intended help to improve situational awareness and inform the coordination of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)’s infection control in response to outbreak events.
02 Dec 2019
Several important factors can support or hinder the reuse of pharmaceutical data in the EU, including the availability, interoperability and quality of data; data analytic skills and experience; and the presence of clear and uniform regulations.
12 Nov 2019
Improving consumers' media literacy could reduce their vulnerability to disinformation. Researchers propose a behavioural science experiment to encourage people to be more aware of their own online behaviour
30 Oct 2019