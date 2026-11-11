Trust Unpacked

Trust in governmental and non-governmental institutions is central to their ability to function effectively. It can shape public behaviours towards institutions and act as a reservoir of support that sustains public cooperation during periods of uncertainty and crisis. However, there is sustained concern about declining trust in institutions across many democracies, including the UK, and the implications of this for policy delivery and the legitimacy of public institutions.

Drawing on a narrative review of academic and policy literature, alongside examples from the contemporary policy contexts of health-data sharing and policing, this report develops the conceptual and methodological foundations for a diagnostic assessment of perceived institutional trustworthiness.

The report argues that understanding institutional trust requires moving beyond measuring whether people trust institutions and towards understanding how they evaluate their trustworthiness. We consider trust to be an individual’s willingness to make themselves vulnerable based on their expectations of how an institution will act, and trustworthiness to be the qualities and characteristics of an institution that justify these expectations and make it deserving of trust. While institutions cannot guarantee public trust, they can take steps to become more trustworthy.

The report also explores existing methodological approaches that offer different insights into the multidimensional, situated, and dynamic nature of institutional trustworthiness, highlighting their strengths and limitations. We conclude that no single method can fully capture the nature of institutional trustworthiness, therefore demonstrating the need for developing a new diagnostic assessment.