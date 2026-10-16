Understanding professional and public perspectives on the role of genomics in adult population healthcare in England.

What is the issue?

Advances in genomics and genetic screening offer opportunities for more personalised prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. The importance of genomics is reflected in strategic UK policy commitments, such as the Fit for the Future: 10 Year Health Plan and the Life Sciences Vision sector plan.

Genomics England is developing a national research study to explore applications of genomics in adult population healthcare. This project aims to sequence the genomes of 150,000 adults in England. It necessitates careful consideration of the project’s impact - on patients and the public, but also on healthcare professionals working in primary care, pharmacy, and public health, who will play a critical role in implementation.

In this context, RAND Europe, in partnership with Hopkins Van Mil, The Social Agency, People Street and The Leap, were commissioned to deliver the Genomics, Healthcare, and You engagement programme.

How did we help?

This programme aims to understand public and healthcare professional perspectives on using genetic information in healthcare and public health settings in England for the adult population. RAND Europe led the healthcare professional strand of the engagement programme. We conducted a short online survey and a series of workshops with healthcare professionals.

The engagement focused primarily on professionals drawn from primary and community care settings (including general practitioners, community pharmacists, practice nurses, and people working in public health) alongside family history clinical nurse specialists across different settings.

What did we find?

Our findings show that healthcare professionals are broadly optimistic about the introduction and use of genomic information in adult population healthcare, particularly its potential to enable more personalised, proactive care with improved prescribing and better prediction of adult-onset genetic conditions. However, enthusiasm is tempered by concerns around implementation. Healthcare professional concerns included risks associated with increased complexity and uncertainty, knowledge and training gaps, and issues of equity and trust.

Some of the professionals consulted, particularly family history clinical nurse specialists, use genomics routinely, while others reported more limited exposure and knowledge. This was reflected in mixed views and expectations regarding impact on individual roles and workloads. For example, those more familiar with genomics noted that their day-to-day experience was less likely to change.

Key enablers for using genomics in healthcare include comprehensive and tailored training, standardised guidance and clear clinical pathways, funding, collaboration, support, and accessible information systems. Healthcare professionals highlighted the need for up-to-date national guidelines, integration into existing systems, and practical resources (e.g. for patient communication).

Barriers and challenges identified included workforce pressures, fragmented infrastructure, and risks related to equity and inequalities.

What can be done?

To ensure effective implementation, the programme should be firmly integrated in NHS structures, equitably embedded in both research and implementation, maintain trust through clear communication, and provide practical support for healthcare professionals and patients.

Implementation will be shaped by differences in existing familiarity and experience in the use of genomic data. Engaging healthcare professionals in research and programme design requires careful consideration of timing, sustained opportunities for involvement, and attention to differences in role.

Introducing and using genomic testing and information represents not only a scientific advance in healthcare, but a complex organisational and system change. Success will depend as much on addressing professional, infrastructural and ethical considerations as on the continued development of genomic science.

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