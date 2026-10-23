Genomics, Healthcare and You
Healthcare Professional Engagement Report
ResearchPosted on rand.org Oct 23, 2026Published in: Genomics England, Genomics, Healthcare and You engagement programme (September 2026)
Healthcare Professional Engagement Report
ResearchPosted on rand.org Oct 23, 2026Published in: Genomics England, Genomics, Healthcare and You engagement programme (September 2026)
Advances in genomics and genetic screening are rapidly reshaping healthcare, offering opportunities for more personalised prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. The importance of genomics is reflected in strategic policy commitments, such as the Fit for the Future: 10 Year Health Plan and the Life Sciences Sector Plan.
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