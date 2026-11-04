Governing Augmentative Brain–Computer Interfaces

What is the issue?

Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) measure brain activity, translate it into useful outputs, and can modify that activity through targeted stimulation. Invasive or non-invasive, they create a direct, real-time link between the brain and external devices. In the future, brain-computer interfaces may have the potential to augment human capacities, raising ethical, social, and legal challenges.

How did we help?

This project aimed to help policymakers identify signals of BCI-enabled augmentation. Working with our partners at the Centre for Future Generations, we conducted a narrative review of the ethics, governance and technical literature on BCIs and human augmentation and interviews with technical and legal experts. A project workshop tested and refined a classification framework distinguishing augmentation from treatment, rehabilitation and optimisation; a subsequent validation workshop with policy experts refined the framework further, ensuring it is usable by a non-technical audience.

What did we find?

Our report provides a structured definition of human augmentation and uses it to examine the ethical questions it raises and their governance implications. We identify the technical features that may enable augmentation and the signals that could help policymakers detect or anticipate it. Finally, we draw on other scientific domains to assess how well existing regulatory frameworks can address augmentation, using hypothetical scenarios to test their strengths and limitations.

We found that governance challenges posed by augmentative BCIs depend primarily on how and where technology is used, what expectations it creates, and how adoption distributes risk, control and opportunity, not on resolving whether a particular application qualifies as augmentation.

No single existing governance regime is sufficient to deal with augmentative BCIs; effective governance will require coordination across health regulation, data protection, consumer protection, employment and equality law, defence oversight and standards bodies. However, some issues (particularly coercion in competitive settings, neural data governance and lifecycle accountability) do not fit neatly within any current regulatory framework and will require dedicated attention.

What can be done?

Our report makes 9 recommendations: