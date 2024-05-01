Overview
Alec Ross is an analyst at RAND Europe within the Science and Emerging Technology team. His research interests cluster around the socio-political implications of technological development and innovation, with a particular emphasis on the roles that emergent technology and technical development play in political conflict, public decision-making, and political discourse. Prior to joining RAND, Ross taught politics and science and technology studies at the University of Edinburgh’s School of Informatics and School of Social and Political Science, where he also worked with the Institute for the Study of Science, Technology, and Innovation, and the Edinburgh Hub for Responsible Innovation.
Ross recently concluded a large-scale project with the International Labour Organization, authoring several reports that investigated, modeled, and offered solutions to the risks and barriers to digital work opportunities among displaced populations in the MENA region. Other projects Ross has been involved with include impact investigations of high-speed trading technologies, developments in diagnostic and generative AI technologies, and the deployment of the Responsible Research and Innovation framework among innovators, scientists, academics, and regulators.
Ross holds both an M.Sc. in international politics and a Ph.D. in politics and international relations from the University of Edinburgh. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from John Brown University, where he graduated cum laude.