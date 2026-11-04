Governing Augmentative Brain-Computer Interfaces

Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) can measure brain activity, translate it into useful outputs, and in some cases modify that activity through targeted stimulation. Invasive or non-invasive, they create a direct, real-time link between the brain and external devices.

Policy discussions have highlighted the potential for BCIs to augment human physical, cognitive, affective, and moral capacities beyond the human range of what might be considered typical or average, raising ethical, social and legal challenges of a different order. Despite their marketing claims, no commercially available BCI has yet demonstrated robust augmentation beyond normal human capabilities under real-world conditions, but technology leaps and visible pathways to augmentation make it timely to consider how such applications might emerge and what governance they would require.

This report provides tools to help policymakers identify signals of BCI-enabled augmentation. We develop a structured characterisation of augmentation and use it to examine the ethical questions it raises and their governance implications. We identify the technical features that may enable augmentation and the signals that could help policymakers detect or anticipate it. Finally, we draw on other scientific domains to assess how well existing regulatory frameworks can address augmentation, using hypothetical scenarios to test their strengths and limitations.

The report draws on a narrative review of the ethics, governance and technical literature on BCIs and human augmentation, and on interviews with technical and legal experts. A project workshop tested and refined a classification framework distinguishing augmentation from treatment, rehabilitation and optimisation; a subsequent validation workshop with policy experts refined the framework further, ensuring it is usable by a non-technical audience.