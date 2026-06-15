Tayyaba Iftikhar Butt is an analyst at RAND Europe working in Science and Emerging Technologies. She is involved in projects on research and innovation, metascience, supply chain resilience and frontiers of technology. She is experienced in policy and statistical analysis, impact evaluation, mixed methods research and project management. Prior to joining RAND Europe, she worked in the Civil Service, leading reforms in trade, tariff, and industrial policy. Her interdisciplinary background spans cancer bioinformatics research, science education, and digital education solutions (to improve student learning outcomes), and digital health (ADHD monitoring). In her M.P.P. research, she mapped the status of technology adoption and policy-practice gaps in national and firm-level circular economy strategies in Asia and proposed a decent-work-integrated sustainability reporting framework. In her capstone project, she analysed research culture, ROI, and commercialisation in Europe's Science and Technology clusters.
She earned her M.Phil. in public policy from the University of Cambridge.
Education
M.Phil. in public policy, University of Cambridge, UK; M.Sc. in software engineering, Comsats University, Islamabad; B.Sc. in bioinformatics, Comsats University, Islamabad
Languages
English; Urdu; Potohari; Punjabi