Jacqueline von Seth is an analyst at RAND Europe, working within the Science and Emerging Technology team. As a cognitive scientist, von Seth brings a technical and human-centred perspective to research on AI and other emerging technologies. Her work focuses primarily on AI capability evaluation in real-world contexts, AI in scientific practice, and the governance of neurotechnologies, such as brain-computer interfaces.
Prior to joining RAND Europe, von Seth completed a Ph.D. in cognitive neuroscience at the University of Cambridge, where she worked on speech and language processing in the human brain. Her research involved conducting large-scale online experiments with human participants and applying machine learning methods to analyse video and neuroimaging data.
Alongside her Ph.D., von Seth worked as a Senior Scientific Officer (R&D Fellow) at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, where she led a research project on the use of large language models to analyse public consultation data. She also completed a Ph.D. internship at the Open Innovation Team, contributing to projects on AI in the public sector and a comparative analysis of evidence synthesis practices across the UK, US, Canada and Australia.
Jacqueline holds an M.Phil. in basic and translational neuroscience and a Ph.D. in medical sciences (MRC Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit) from the University of Cambridge.
Education
Ph.D. in medical sciences (mrc cognition and brain sciences unit), University of Cambridge; M.Phil. in basic and translational neuroscience, University of Cambridge
Languages
German; English; French
Selected Work
- Jacqueline von Seth, Victoria I. Nicholls, Lorraine K. Tyler and Alex Clarke, "Recurrent connectivity supports higher-level visual and semantic object representations in the brain," Communications Biology, 6(1), 2023