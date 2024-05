Assessing the use of new technologies for infectious disease surveillance, prevention and control

wladimir1804/Adobe Stock

Background

RAND Europe is providing research and support for the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) for the assessment of new technologies for infectious disease surveillance, prevention and control over the next two years.

The findings from these studies will enable ECDC to support its objectives to:

Maintain and further improve access to relevant and reliable epidemiological and scientific data and information in a sustainable and resource-efficient way, in order to fulfil their mandate and public health key functions.

Make best use of technological advances to further improve public health key functions and ultimately to achieve the prevention and control of infectious diseases in Europe.

Make necessary changes in infrastructure and ensure the right combination of competencies, now and for the future.

Goals

RAND Europe's goals are to identify and collate evidence on new technologies of potential relevance to public health and ECDC’s mandate, and present it in a form that allows it to be used as a source of information for ECDC and its key stakeholders to support strategic decision making in the field.

The project team also intends to assess the proven and possible future impact (within the next 5 to 10 years) of recent advances in ICT and microbiology testing and microbiological diagnostics on public health, specifically for infectious disease surveillance, prevention, and control.

Methodology

The methods involved in this project include:

Scoping reviews to obtain an estimate of the size and nature of scientific literature available on digital technologies or microbiological testing and diagnostics which have potential effects on public health key functions;

Systematic reviews to synthesise the best available evidence on the effects of the application of digital technologies or microbiological technologies in ECDC’s areas of work; and

Mapping exercises to assess the situation in EU/EEA countries and non-EU/EEA countries regarding the use of digital technologies or microbiological technologies for infectious disease surveillance, prevention and control.

Additionally, the study team will provide support to expert meetings to discuss the findings from the scoping reviews and the literature reviews and mapping exercises.