Assessment of electronic health records for infectious disease surveillance, prevention and control

Electronic health records (EHR) data could greatly help infectious disease surveillance, but their use varies across Europe. Researchers mapped EHR use to assess the feasibility of using EHR data for infectious disease surveillance.

What is the issue?

Electronic health records (EHR) could offer great opportunities for infectious disease surveillance, from improving its timeliness and completeness, to lessening the burden for reporting data. The data collected could provide relevant information in a number of areas, including laboratory results, clinical diagnoses and disease prevention and treatment.

However, the use of EHR across European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) countries varies and is not currently well described. Mapping the use of EHR could help to assess the feasibility of using EHR data for infectious disease surveillance in the EU/EEA.

How did we help?

RAND Europe was commissioned by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) to map the current use of EHR across EU/EEA countries and their feasibility for surveillance of infectious diseases and related special health issues.

The study included:

Scoping interviews to inform the development of the mapping survey questions. A survey of key stakeholders across EU/EEA countries. A targeted search of literature, as well as interviews to fill remaining gaps in data across EU/EEA countries or disease areas. A mapping exercise collating the gathered data.

What did we find?