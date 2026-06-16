AI in research: Mapping the terrain of adoption, attitudes and impact in the UK

Supporting a better understanding of how, why, when and where AI is used by researchers in the UK by developing a robust evidence base to inform future policy.

What is the issue?

In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has transitioned from a niche technical discipline to a central driver of change across many areas of knowledge production. This shift has been particularly pronounced within research and scientific inquiry. The rise of generative AI models – capable of creating text, images, videos and other forms of content – has expanded the scope for automation, creativity and knowledge generation in research workflows.

AI technologies are increasingly being integrated across the research life cycle, encompassing activities such as hypothesis generation, data analysis and the dissemination of findings. More comprehensive concepts are also emerging, including ‘AI scientists’ designed to oversee end-to-end research processes with minimal human intervention. Policymakers and other stakeholders are increasingly optimistic about AI’s potential to address pressing societal challenges, including disease detection and climate change.

However, this optimism is tempered by concerns about the risks associated with AI. These include questions around reliability, reproducibility and transparency, as well as ethical issues such as privacy, bias and unequal access to resources. There are also worries about long-term impacts, including the potential erosion of essential research skills, broader reductions in human agency, and the environmental footprint of AI systems. As a result, the research community generally remains divided over what constitutes acceptable and responsible uses of AI.

How are we helping?

As AI capabilities continue to advance rapidly, there is a growing need for robust evidence on how these technologies are being adopted in research practice.

RAND Europe will be administering, analysing and reporting on the first iteration of a full ‘National AI in Research survey’ in the UK. Broadly, the survey seeks to answer the questions:

How is AI currently being used in research? What factors enable or hinder its adoption? How can policy best support the responsible and effective use of AI in the future?

Delivering a ‘National AI in Research Survey’ is a direct action within the UK’s AI for Science Strategy led by the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT). The strategy defines national priorities for how AI can transform science and research in the UK. Over time, repeated survey data collection will generate a comprehensive understanding of AI use in research across the UK, including usage patterns and practices, the scale and impact of adoption, and the key enablers and barriers encountered by researchers.

The national survey has a broad scope and has been designed to align with multiple policy issues relevant to the UK context. The survey covers the use of multiple categories of AI across the entire research life cycle and will engage researchers from a wide range of disciplines and career stages. The survey design has been informed by three key inputs: a rapid literature review; a survey design and ideation stakeholder workshop organised by the UK Metascience Unit and RAND Europe; and feedback from a pilot survey which focused on structure, themes, clarity and overall user experience.

The project has been commissioned and funded by the UK Metascience Unit.

Please contact the RAND Europe study team at ai4research@randeurope.org if you have any questions about the study.