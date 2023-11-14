Melusine Lebret

Overview
Mélusine Lebret is a research assistant at RAND Europe working in the area of Defence and Security (D&S). Lebret conducts qualitative and quantitative policy research on space governance, artificial intelligence security, technologies deployments, and future and foresight studies, using a range of research methods, including data collection, key informants interviews, literature reviews and workshop design.
She contributes to the Defence Economics & Acquisition and the Defence Workforce & Skills workstreams due to a background in quantitative analysis.
Lebret holds an M.Sc. in culture and conflict in a global Europe from the London School of Economics and a B.A. in European social and political studies, with a specialism in economics and Russian, from University College London.