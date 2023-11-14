Melusine Lebret

RAND Europe Research Assistant

Education

M.Sc. in culture and conflict in a global europe, London School of Economics; B.A. in European Social and Political Studies (Economics and Russian), University College London

Overview

Mélusine Lebret is a research assistant at RAND Europe working in the area of Defence and Security (D&S). Lebret conducts qualitative and quantitative policy research on space governance, artificial intelligence security, technologies deployments, and future and foresight studies, using a range of research methods, including data collection, key informants interviews, literature reviews and workshop design.

She contributes to the Defence Economics & Acquisition and the Defence Workforce & Skills workstreams due to a background in quantitative analysis.

Lebret holds an M.Sc. in culture and conflict in a global Europe from the London School of Economics and a B.A. in European social and political studies, with a specialism in economics and Russian, from University College London.

Research Focus

Languages

French; Italian; English; Russian; Mandarin