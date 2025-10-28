Can Brazil Become a Regional Space Power?

Brazil, South America's largest economy, has its sights set on becoming a leading space power, though its path to the stars remains far from certain. One of two Brazilian spaceports, the Alcântara Launch Centre is the closest launch site to the equator by 300km. This is a major advantage as it allows for cheaper rocket launches to many orbital plains. Accessing these orbits from higher latitudes adds time and cost, so Brazil's spaceport offers an attractive alternative to the market. Yet Brazil itself still relies on overseas launch sites, as shortfalls in Alcântara's infrastructure and funding hold it back. This is symbolic of the wider obstacles facing Brazil's space sector. While its geographic advantages are undeniable, without overcoming technical challenges and maximising international partnerships Brazil will be unable to achieve its lofty space ambitions.

A Checkered Past

Brazil's space sector has deep origins. Initial research began in the 1950s, eventually leading to the successful creation of Sonda IV, a rocket used for scientific research, in the 1980s. Subsequently, in 1994, the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) was created and made an initial investment in the development of a launch vehicle, VLS-1, from Alcântara. Confidence and funding for the VLS-1 programme faltered, however, due to a series of errors which culminated in 2003, when two launches failed in-flight and a third launch pad exploded. This tragedy, which cost 21 lives including key senior staff, ultimately halted the programme.

Following the failures of VLS-1, the AEB conducted a root and branch rehaul of technical components, system design, and onboard electrical and pyrotechnical networks. Despite these improvements, the prospects for the launch programme remain limited today. The AEB's budget sat at around $20 million in 2024. In comparison, nations with similar GDPs such as Russia and Canada are spending $4 billion and $1.64 billion per year on space, respectively. Additionally, the Alcântara Launch Centre lacks the infrastructure for liquid-fuelled launches and proposed site expansions risk further displacing minority communities and harming the environment. Public concerns have also been raised regarding an intervention from the United States, with suspicions that U.S. involvement is driven by strategic interests in the untapped petroleum reserves of the Amazon. The resource-rich rainforest is central to Brazil's national identity and the public fears that accepting aid from the United States in the space sector will threaten ( PDF ) Brazil's sovereignty over its own territory. Brazil faces a dilemma: the AEB does not currently have the infrastructure to revive the VLS-1 launch programme, yet any expansions to its space capabilities must take into consideration the wider environmental and societal impact—a task fraught with complexity given President Lula's wider governing priorities.

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The Promise and Pitfalls of Partnerships

Brazil's international space portfolio includes longstanding bilateral agreements with a wide range of partners. For instance, in 2019, Brazil was designated by the United States as a 'Major Non-NATO Ally' and signed off on space weather monitoring joint-missions which recognised Brazilian presence in both the civilian and military sides of space. Further, in 2021, Brazil became the first South American country to sign the Artemis Accords, a NASA-led agreement outlining a shared vision of principles within the lunar environment. This marked the AEB as a space trailblazer within its region. Recently, bilateral agreements have extended to the United Kingdom, with Brazil's first earth observation satellite Amazonia-1 utilising the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory (RAL) camera, RALCAM-3, as its payload. There remain many opportunities to develop Brazil's global reach, however, not least by improving ties with the nearby Kourou spaceport in French Guiana—commonly referred to as Europe's gateway to space.

While its openness to international cooperation is a major strength of Brazil's space sector, such partnerships can stall over the technical challenges that undermine the AEB's reputation. Another prime example of this is the V50 suborbital rocket, once scheduled for a 2024 launch but delayed following the bankruptcy of a key contractor. This delay was a significant setback given the project's partnership with the German Aerospace Agency (DLR). Safeguarding such partnerships is crucial, with European allies offering capabilities and infrastructure Brazil cannot presently replicate. One viable path forward for Brazil to sustain international cooperation would be to make better use of Brazil's main aerospace firm, Embraer, which has a history of expertise in spacecraft systems integration. Embraer is well-positioned to undertake assembly, integration, and testing functions, both for Brazil and potentially for international partners. This could be instrumental in sustaining launch initiatives which have the potential to deepen alliances with North America and Europe.

Sustaining and optimising international partnerships is key to fulfilling Brazil's ambitions in the space sector.

Sustaining and optimising international partnerships is key to fulfilling Brazil's ambitions in the space sector. To do so, they must commit to a substantial and continued increase in domestic investment, especially addressing infrastructure deficits and critical technological gaps at the Alcântara Launch Center. These technical improvements are crucial in maintaining a trustworthy reputation with the United States and Europe, whose mastery of advanced payload design, precision engineering, and liquid-fuel launch systems make them key alliances for Brazil. Strategically utilising resources such as the Kourou spaceport and Embraer would position Brazil to extract maximum value from these partnerships. International cooperation offers more than technology. It also opens gateways to established launch networks and accelerates the transfer of operational expertise. By seizing these opportunities, Brazil can transform Alcântara into a hub of innovation and global collaboration with allies and partners, ensuring that its ascent in the space domain is both swift and enduring.

Brazil's aim to build its influence in space is stunted by limited infrastructure and an inability to geographically and financially expand its space capabilities. Whilst its portfolio of international cooperation is strong, Brazil relies heavily on this for the success of its space sector. To accomplish their ambitions, the nation must work to preserve and grow these partnerships, whilst balancing developments in its space sector against other national economic priorities. To catch up with other powers, Brazil will have to overcome considerable trade-offs between low budgets, geopolitical concerns, and maintaining sustainable development.